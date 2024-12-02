Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.55
-5.61
-5.34
0
Depreciation
-3.56
-3.58
-3.52
-1.62
Tax paid
0.13
2.3
-3.48
2.51
Working capital
-1.11
-0.97
-1.53
5.32
Other operating items
Operating
-10.1
-7.87
-13.88
6.2
Capital expenditure
0.27
-0.27
-0.08
25.77
Free cash flow
-9.82
-8.15
-13.96
31.97
Equity raised
125.63
132.24
149.81
144.63
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
36.82
36.39
36.32
34.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
152.63
160.48
172.16
210.83
