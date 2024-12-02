iifl-logo-icon 1
Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.33
(-5.71%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Visesh Infotec. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.55

-5.61

-5.34

0

Depreciation

-3.56

-3.58

-3.52

-1.62

Tax paid

0.13

2.3

-3.48

2.51

Working capital

-1.11

-0.97

-1.53

5.32

Other operating items

Operating

-10.1

-7.87

-13.88

6.2

Capital expenditure

0.27

-0.27

-0.08

25.77

Free cash flow

-9.82

-8.15

-13.96

31.97

Equity raised

125.63

132.24

149.81

144.63

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

36.82

36.39

36.32

34.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

152.63

160.48

172.16

210.83

