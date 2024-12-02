Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,112.45
|30.89
|14,82,402.82
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,882.5
|28.28
|7,80,917.27
|6,813
|2.44
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,911.95
|44.09
|5,20,575.94
|3,216
|2.71
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
300.3
|33.08
|3,16,170.89
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,703.85
|56.95
|1,66,937.03
|1,293.8
|2.34
|10,938.6
|227.45
