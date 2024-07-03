Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.13
0.12
0.11
0.12
0.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.13
0.12
0.11
0.12
0.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.13
0.12
0.11
0.12
0.21
Total Expenditure
0.41
0.43
0.71
0.45
0.51
PBIDT
-0.28
-0.31
-0.6
-0.33
-0.3
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.28
-0.31
-0.6
-0.33
-0.3
Depreciation
0.65
0.65
0.61
0.61
0.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.14
-0.14
-0.11
-0.12
-0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.78
-0.82
-1.1
-0.83
-0.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.78
-0.82
-1.1
-0.83
-0.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.78
-0.82
-1.1
-0.83
-0.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
377.44
377.44
377.44
377.44
377.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-215.38
-258.33
-545.45
-275
-142.85
PBDTM(%)
-215.38
-258.33
-545.45
-275
-142.85
PATM(%)
-600
-683.33
-1,000
-691.66
-376.19

