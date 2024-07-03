iifl-logo-icon 1
Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Quarterly Results

0.33
(-5.71%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.13

0.12

0.11

0.12

0.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.13

0.12

0.11

0.12

0.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.13

0.12

0.11

0.12

0.21

Total Expenditure

0.41

0.43

0.71

0.45

0.51

PBIDT

-0.28

-0.31

-0.6

-0.33

-0.3

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.28

-0.31

-0.6

-0.33

-0.3

Depreciation

0.65

0.65

0.61

0.61

0.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.14

-0.14

-0.11

-0.12

-0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.78

-0.82

-1.1

-0.83

-0.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.78

-0.82

-1.1

-0.83

-0.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.78

-0.82

-1.1

-0.83

-0.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

377.44

377.44

377.44

377.44

377.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-215.38

-258.33

-545.45

-275

-142.85

PBDTM(%)

-215.38

-258.33

-545.45

-275

-142.85

PATM(%)

-600

-683.33

-1,000

-691.66

-376.19

