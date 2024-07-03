Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Summary

Visesh Infotecnics Limited was originally incorporated as Ultimate Software Private Limited in January, 1989, which later on was changed to Visesh Technologies Pvt Ltd in February, 1993. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company effective from May, 1995 and the name of the Company was changed to Visesh Infosystems Limited in July, 1997 and further was changed to its current name i.e. Visesh Infotecnics Limited. The Company is presently engaged in System Integration and Networking Solutions, Telecommunication; Enterprise Software; Domain Registration and Web Hosting Services; VAS and IT enabled Services, E-governance (Unique Identification Project); UVA Point (VAS & Bill payment portal).Initially, the Company developed various kinds of softwares in COBOL, its main product popularly known as Businessoft consisting of finance module, sales & purchase, inventory control, MRP-I & MRP-II, implemented successfully at more than 600 sites covering more than 200 clients. Recently in 1999, the Company launched an upgraded version of Businessoft known as BusinessPro in Visual Basic with Oracle at the backend, which is flexible, friendly, seamlessly integrated, scalable solution for the whole gamut of functions for an enterprise. It launched a Astro World namely www.astro123india.com in year 2001.During the year 2001, the Company entered into strategic alliance with Citrix Software India for conversion of ERP solution into Web enabled Solution.In 2003-04, the Company acquired 100,000 Equity Shares of Opentech Thai Network Specialists Ltd, (OTNS) Thailand at 100 Thai Baht each, and it became a Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary of the the Company.During the year 2004-05, Company added many Fortune 500 clients to its portfolio, which are strategic in nature and increased its offerings in IT Solutions and Product Support.M/s Positive Comsol Pvt Ltd. got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation which became effective from March 07, 2011. During the year 2012-13, M/s. Axis Convergence Private Limited got merged with the Company as per the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble High Court, New Delhi vide its order dated 20 July, 2012. Pursuant to the said Scheme, the Company allotted 5,93,89,515 equity shares fully paid up of Rs 10/- each to the shareholders of M/s. Axis Convergence Private Limited. By virtue of merger of Axis Convergence Pvt. Ltd. with the Company, M/s Axis Convergence Inc, Mauritius and M/s Greenwire Network Ltd., Hongkong became subsidiary companies of the Company in 2013.On 30th December, 2020, Greenwire Network Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong; and Opentech Thai Network Specialists Co. Ltd., incorporated under the laws of Thailand.The Company has a client base which includes GE Capital, Hutchison Essar Telecom, British Telecom, Bharti Cellular, Bharti Telenet, Reliance Telecom, Delhi Stock Exchange, Tata Honeywell, Tata Chemicals, Shriram Rayons, JCT, Kalyani Brakes (Robert Bosch group), Honda Siel Cars, Rico Auto, Galaxy Surfactants, Himatsinghka Seide, K.M. Sugar Mills, Allergan India Limited, Verifone Software Systems, National Panasonic, Ford Motors (Thailand), Nike (Thailand), Citibank (Thailand), Landmark Group of Companies (UAE), Al Quahtani Maritime (Saudi Arabia), ALJ Group (Saudi Arabia) etc.The Company has under its fold, over 175 highly skilled and experienced professionals from system analysts, system designers, programmers, system integrators, Engineers, MBAs and MCAs to Cost Accountants, Chartered Accountants and Marketing professionals, with domain expertise in their own fields of specialisation. Our Software Engineers have their expertise on platforms like Oracle, SQL Server, DB2, Interbase, J2EE, Java, EJB, JSP, C, C++, Visual Basic, Cobol, Corba, COM, DCOM, UML, Rational Rose, Java Beans, BEA WebLogic, IBM Web Sphere and ASP.The Company provides Servers, Desktop and Notebook computers from HP, IBM, Acer & Sun Microsystems. It offer peripherals from Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Epson Corp. & Canon and Power Correction Equipment from APC. It further provide specialized data communication equipment such as Routers, Switches & Remote Access Servers from Cisco Systems, HP Procurve, Nortel Networks, 3Com and Allied Telesyn; Structured Cabling Systems from Systimax, AMP and Nexans; Wireless connectivity products from Cisco, SMC and NetGear; and storage solutions from HP, IBM, ADIC & EMC.