May 30. 2022

To,

The Members of MPS Infotecnics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of MPS Infotecnics Limited ("MPS" or "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2022, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act; 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2022, the Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Attention is invited to the following key matter - observations in the said financial statements:

I. In case of the following items shown as intangible Assets / inventory, no provision for impairment of assets has been made in accordance with accounting policies E and F (Schedule to the accounts) and applying Ind AS 36 -

(a) Intangible Assets under development (Capital work-in-progress) - Rs. 56.44 Crores (Software development)

(b) Software rights - Rs. 15.93 crores

(c) Opening Stock (Source Codes) - Rs. 62.22 Crores

In the absence of valuation reports of above assets the extent of impairment and its impact on profit and loss account, reserves and surplus is not ascertained.

II. Investment in subsidiaries Rs. 61.75 Crores - There are no operations in these overseas subsidiaries and no audit of accounts has been done and no updated information has been received. No provision has been made for the shortfall in value of the investment in accordance with accounting policies G and I (Schedule to the accounts] applying Ind AS 36.

III. The Company has shown in the balance sheet, bank balances in Banco Efisa (Lisbon Portugal) amounting to Rs. 347,892,163 (USD 8,883,210.75) which the hank has adjusted and the matter is in the court of law. Consequently the hank balances shown in balance sheet are overstated by Rs. 347,892,163/- The above bank balance relates to FY 2008-09 which is treated as a current asset. No provision has been made for the possible loss on account of above.

IV. Other non-current assets include other loans and advances of Rs. 222.09 Cr. which are considered to be good for recovery. However as the terms and conditions regarding these loans have not been provided to us we are unable to ascertain and comment on the extent of realisability of this asset.

V. The Company had increased its Authorized Capital from Rs. 52.45 Crores to Rs. 377.50 crores during the period from FY-2010-11 to FY 2012-13, ROC fees of Rs. 6.83 crores towards the above stands payable, under the head "Other Current Liabilities" MPS has filed Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court in April 2019 and the same is pending adjudication by the Honble Apex Court.

VI. Income Tax for the Assessment year 2013-14 amounting to Rs. 20.80 lacs and interest thereon is still payable although provided for.

Our opinion is modified in respect of above matters to the extent of above notes.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs).

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions:

The Company has material uncertain direct and indirect tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Refer Note 22 under the head "Contingent Liabilities" in the Standalone Financial Statements.

Auditors Response.

We obtained from the Companys management, details of the status as of 31 March 2022 concerning tax assessments and demands for current as well as past years. We assessed the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

2. Companys business model

MPSs existing business model has been impacted by the uncertainty due to various factors including but not limited to, foreign exchange fluctuations, stiff competion, purchase in cash and sales on credit basis, regulatory restraints. This has resulted in losses leading to difficulty in bank financing and increasing dependence on loans from others. The Company hopes to recover and recover losses and make profits over the coming years.

(a) The company has considered sundry debtors of Rs.l,764.40 Lacs due for more than six months as good. However in the opinion of auditors there should be a regular process of identification and making provision for bad and doubtful debts. Such a process has not been followed. We therefore are unable to comment on the extent of un-provided bad and doubtful debts and their impact on loss and reserves.

(b) SEBI had investigated the GDR issue of the Company and SEBI in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Sections 11(1), 11(4) and 11B of the SEBI Act, 1992 read with Section 19 of the SEBI Act, 1992, interalia, had directed the company to continue to pursue the measures to bring back the outstanding amount of $ 8.90 million into its bank account in India and then the Directors and present Directors to ensure compliance of the directions issued by SEBI by furnish a certificate from a peer reviewed Chartered Accountant of ICAI certifying the compliance of the said directions.

The SEBI has further restrained the company from accessing the securities market and further prohibited the company from buying, selling, or dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, In any manner what so ever, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, till compliance with the above directions and thereafter for an additional period of years from the date of bringing back the money.

The orders passed by SEBI has also restr ained the then directors of the company from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities including units of mutual funds, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of 5 years from the date of this order and during the period of restraint, the existing holding of securities including units of mutual funds of these Directors shall also remain frozen.

Further SEBI vide its order dated 27.11.2020 has imposed a penalty of Rs. 10.00 crores on the Company. The Company is also in receipt of recovery certificate from SEBI and consequent thereon the SEBI has freezed the bank accounts of the company. Against the order of the SEBI, the Company has filed an appeal before the Honble Securities Appeal Tribunal which is presently pending for adjudication.

(c) Default in payment of working capital dues

The cash-credit account of the company with Allahabad Bank was declared as NPA by the Bank; against the one-time settlement with the Bank for Rs. 2.81 cr, the overdue arrears as on 31 Mar 2022 is Rs. 3.35Cr. Provision for interest at the contracted rates have been made in the books of accounts though have not been paid.

(d) The Company has not disclosed information relating to amount payable to micro small enterprises and small enterprises as required by Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013.

(e) Balances of trade receivables, trade payables, other loans and advances, advance to suppliers, bank balances and liabilities, are subject to confirmation.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a no material misstatement of this other information. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for

• safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities

• selection and application of appropriate accounting policies

• making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent

• and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in;

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act; we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, please refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. There are no long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

h) (a)The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b)The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

i) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

j) The company has not declared or proposed dividend during the year.

For Nemani Garg Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.010192N SD/- SK Nemani Partner Membership no. 037222 UDIN:- 22037222AJYVMF3460 Place : New Delhi Date : 30th May, 2022

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our STANDALONE AUDIT Report to the Members of MPS Infolecnics Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,

including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets, however the valuation reports are not available.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company had no Immovable property during the year.

(d) The Company has notrevalued any of its Property, Plantand Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) Proceedings under Benami Property Transactions( Prohibition) Act, 1988 have been dropped during the year against the company vide order no 49/AA/MUM/PBPT/2021-22 dated 21.02.2022

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and any discrepancies of 10%or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory have been properly dealt with in the books of account

(b) The Company has no sanction of working capital limits in excess of ^ 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets ,hence no requirement of filing quarterly returns or statements with banks

iii. The Company has made investments in subsidiary foreign companies which are old and these subsidiaries are not active,but no investments was made in firms, Limited Liability .Partnerships, and has not granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (a)to (f)of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any depositor amounts which are deemed to be deposits.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1] of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2022 on account of disputes are given below:

Income Tax Demand raised by the Department FY 2007-08 Rs. 4.38 Cr, Order has been passed in favour of the company, However, the department has filed an appeal before the Honble Delhi High Court Income Tax Demand raised by the Department FY 2008-09 Rs. 2.75 Cr. Order has been passed in favour of the company, however, the department has filed an appeal before the Honble Delhi High Court Income Tax Demand raised by the Department FY 2009-10 Rs. 2.73 Cr. Order has been passed in favour of the company, however, the department has filed an appeal before the Honble Delhi High Court

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to Allahabad Bank the details of which are as under:

Nature of borrowing Name of lender Amt. not paid on due date Whether Principal or interest Cash Credit Allahabad Bank Rs. 334.66 Lacs( As per OTS settlement) Principal & Interest-NPA account since August 2013.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has applied the term loan for the purpose for which the loans were obtained..

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans on die pledge of securities held in its subsidiaiy, joint ventures or associates companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As per informations provided by the company, nowhistle blower complaintswas received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit and incurred cash loss during the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during theyear.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date . We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a] There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule Vll to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for theyear.

(b) No amount unspent under sub section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act pursuant to any ongoing project for CSR amount was outstanding for transfer to special Account in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act at the end of the Financial Year.

For Nemani Garg Agarwal & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: .010192N SD/- (CA. SK Nemani) Partner Membership Number: 037222 UD1N: 22037222AJYVMF3460 Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: 30 May, 2022

Annexure-B

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MPS Infotecnics Ltd. ("the Company") as of 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the stand-alone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting, based on our audit We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that; in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.