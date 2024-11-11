Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

VISESH INFOTECNICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 11th day of November 2024 at 4:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 703 Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidate) for the Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024 and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. VISESH INFOTECNICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated October 28, 2024, regarding Board Meeting to be held on Monday, November 11, 2024, we hereby intimate that the Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on November 11, 2024 is being rescheduled to Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 4:30 P.M., due to non-availability of one of the Independent Director on the Board of the Company. The agenda for the meeting shall remain the same as mentioned in our intimation under Reg. 29 of the SEBI, Listing Regulations, 2015, submitted on your platform on October 28, 2024. Further, with reference to our earlier letter dated 26th September, 2024, regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window, kindly note that the Trading Window for dealing in equity shares of the Company for the Designated Persons shall remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the aforesaid results are made public on the revised date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024) To consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

VISESH INFOTECNICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th day of August 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 703 Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidate) for the Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. Appointment of Mr. Pankaj Prasad as an Independent and Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024

VISESH INFOTECNICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at 5:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 703 Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidate) along with Independent Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. 1) Considered and Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 along with Independent Auditors Report. 2) Considered and taken on record Statement of Impact of Audit Qualification (for audit report Standalone & Consolidated with modified opinion) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 3) Re-appointment of Mr. Kundan Agarwal, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS 7631/COP 8325), as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. 4) Re-appointment of Mr. Ram Kishan Sanghi, Chartered Accountants (M. No. 091534/FRN 012619N), as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 14 May 2024

In this regard please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e., May 14, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. where all the directors were present and concluded at 4:15 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at 703, Arunachal Building, 19 Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001, has approved/noted the following: a) Re-appointment of Mr. Pankaj Chander as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) and Mr. Ram Niwas Sharma as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Non-Independent) on the Board. Re-appointment of Mr. Pankaj Chander as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent Director) and Mr. Ram Niwas Sharma as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director) on the Board of the Company. Re-appointment of Mr. Pankaj Chander as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent Director) and Mr. Ram Niwas Sharma as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director) on the Board of the Company.

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

LO/ALF/Stage4/6A-75/2023-24 w.r.t. to Suspension Notice for Non-Payment of Annual Listing Fees by Visesh Infotecnics Ltd to BSE Limited; and dismissal of SLP filed by the Company before the Honble Supreme Court of India vide diary no. 11017-2024 titled MPS Infotecnics Limited Vs Securities Exchange Board of India against the orders dated 27th September 2023 and 8th December 20213 passed by the Ld. Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Disclosure under Reg. 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations w.r.t Suspension of Trading in the Shares of the Company and Dismissal of Special Leave Petition by Honble Supreme Court of India.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

VISESH INFOTECNICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 703 Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 inter-alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidate) for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023. 2. To consider approve and take on record Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023. This is to inform you that the in pursuance to Reg. 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 14th February, 2024, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 P.M., at the registered office of the Company at 703, Arunachal Building, 19 Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001, transacted the following business: 1) Considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2) Considered and approved the Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024