SectorIT - Software
Open₹202
Prev. Close₹193.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹244.71
Day's High₹203
Day's Low₹184.11
52 Week's High₹218.26
52 Week's Low₹45.15
Book Value₹93.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)230.36
P/E35.2
EPS5.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.51
12.51
12.51
12.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
99.98
95.36
94.88
96.14
Net Worth
112.49
107.87
107.39
108.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
160.72
268.97
169.43
270.89
yoy growth (%)
-40.24
58.74
-37.45
57.17
Raw materials
-1.88
-22.33
-88.67
-166.95
As % of sales
1.17
8.3
52.33
61.62
Employee costs
-21.78
-34.17
-25.71
-27.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.52
9.86
2.3
16.8
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.8
-2.54
-2.36
Tax paid
-0.68
-3.34
-0.72
-6.03
Working capital
21.21
-4.02
4.6
-4.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.24
58.74
-37.45
57.17
Op profit growth
-56.22
75.21
-51.54
7.02
EBIT growth
-47.64
100.64
-59.21
24.83
Net profit growth
-87.08
313.98
-85.37
39.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
84.48
116.58
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
84.48
116.58
Other Operating Income
0
14.22
Other Income
3.93
25.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
T Bapaiah Choudary
Director
T Pavana Devi
Chairman & Managing Director
T Gopi Chand
Independent Director
Divakar Atluri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
CH Mallikarjuna
Independent Director
Braja Bandhu Nayak
Independent Director
V. Usha Rani
Reports by Tera Software Ltd
Summary
Tera Software Limited founded in year 1994 by Mr. Gopichand Tummala and holds 47.53% shareholding together with his family members as on 31st March, 2023. Tera Software Limited is a Hyderabad based company providing services in E Governance and development of enterprise information systems for Sales Tax/GST, Public Distribution System, Registration, Education, Road Transports, Electricity Billing, UIDAI (AADHAAR) & NPR (National Population Register). The Company has the rare distinction of being a pure and dedicated Indian e-Governance company. It operates in the areas of IT, ITeS and various e-governance projects of Public Sector Undertakings, State Governments and Central Government of India. It implements the projects as System Integrator/PPP model (BOOT, BOO, BOMT). Presently, the Company is working as System Integrator for implementation of PAN City ICT project in Davanagere City, State of Karnataka from Davanagere Smart City Limited, Government of Karnataka to implement and integrate City Surveillance System, Smart Health Management, Solid Waste Management System, Water supply system, Underground Drainage, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Smart Parking, Intelligent Transport System, City Wi-Fi, Environment Sensors, e-Learning Centres, Smart energy/Roof Top Solar System, Smart Street Lighting and Quality Monitoring System.In 2010-11, the Company added AADHAR, NPR (National Population Register) and SWAN (State Wide Area Network) as 3 new business segments. It got em
Read More
The Tera Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹184.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tera Software Ltd is ₹230.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tera Software Ltd is 35.2 and 2.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tera Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tera Software Ltd is ₹45.15 and ₹218.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tera Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.65%, 3 Years at 51.89%, 1 Year at 216.67%, 6 Month at 142.01%, 3 Month at 112.43% and 1 Month at -1.76%.
