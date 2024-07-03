Summary

Tera Software Limited founded in year 1994 by Mr. Gopichand Tummala and holds 47.53% shareholding together with his family members as on 31st March, 2023. Tera Software Limited is a Hyderabad based company providing services in E Governance and development of enterprise information systems for Sales Tax/GST, Public Distribution System, Registration, Education, Road Transports, Electricity Billing, UIDAI (AADHAAR) & NPR (National Population Register). The Company has the rare distinction of being a pure and dedicated Indian e-Governance company. It operates in the areas of IT, ITeS and various e-governance projects of Public Sector Undertakings, State Governments and Central Government of India. It implements the projects as System Integrator/PPP model (BOOT, BOO, BOMT). Presently, the Company is working as System Integrator for implementation of PAN City ICT project in Davanagere City, State of Karnataka from Davanagere Smart City Limited, Government of Karnataka to implement and integrate City Surveillance System, Smart Health Management, Solid Waste Management System, Water supply system, Underground Drainage, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Smart Parking, Intelligent Transport System, City Wi-Fi, Environment Sensors, e-Learning Centres, Smart energy/Roof Top Solar System, Smart Street Lighting and Quality Monitoring System.In 2010-11, the Company added AADHAR, NPR (National Population Register) and SWAN (State Wide Area Network) as 3 new business segments. It got em

