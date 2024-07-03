iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tera Software Ltd Share Price

184.11
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open202
  • Day's High203
  • 52 Wk High218.26
  • Prev. Close193.8
  • Day's Low184.11
  • 52 Wk Low 45.15
  • Turnover (lac)244.71
  • P/E35.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value93.1
  • EPS5.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)230.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tera Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

202

Prev. Close

193.8

Turnover(Lac.)

244.71

Day's High

203

Day's Low

184.11

52 Week's High

218.26

52 Week's Low

45.15

Book Value

93.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

230.36

P/E

35.2

EPS

5.49

Divi. Yield

0

Tera Software Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

arrow

Tera Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tera Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tera Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.51

12.51

12.51

12.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

99.98

95.36

94.88

96.14

Net Worth

112.49

107.87

107.39

108.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

160.72

268.97

169.43

270.89

yoy growth (%)

-40.24

58.74

-37.45

57.17

Raw materials

-1.88

-22.33

-88.67

-166.95

As % of sales

1.17

8.3

52.33

61.62

Employee costs

-21.78

-34.17

-25.71

-27.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.52

9.86

2.3

16.8

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.8

-2.54

-2.36

Tax paid

-0.68

-3.34

-0.72

-6.03

Working capital

21.21

-4.02

4.6

-4.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.24

58.74

-37.45

57.17

Op profit growth

-56.22

75.21

-51.54

7.02

EBIT growth

-47.64

100.64

-59.21

24.83

Net profit growth

-87.08

313.98

-85.37

39.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

84.48

116.58

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

84.48

116.58

Other Operating Income

0

14.22

Other Income

3.93

25.16

View Annually Results

Tera Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tera Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

T Bapaiah Choudary

Director

T Pavana Devi

Chairman & Managing Director

T Gopi Chand

Independent Director

Divakar Atluri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

CH Mallikarjuna

Independent Director

Braja Bandhu Nayak

Independent Director

V. Usha Rani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tera Software Ltd

Summary

Tera Software Limited founded in year 1994 by Mr. Gopichand Tummala and holds 47.53% shareholding together with his family members as on 31st March, 2023. Tera Software Limited is a Hyderabad based company providing services in E Governance and development of enterprise information systems for Sales Tax/GST, Public Distribution System, Registration, Education, Road Transports, Electricity Billing, UIDAI (AADHAAR) & NPR (National Population Register). The Company has the rare distinction of being a pure and dedicated Indian e-Governance company. It operates in the areas of IT, ITeS and various e-governance projects of Public Sector Undertakings, State Governments and Central Government of India. It implements the projects as System Integrator/PPP model (BOOT, BOO, BOMT). Presently, the Company is working as System Integrator for implementation of PAN City ICT project in Davanagere City, State of Karnataka from Davanagere Smart City Limited, Government of Karnataka to implement and integrate City Surveillance System, Smart Health Management, Solid Waste Management System, Water supply system, Underground Drainage, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Smart Parking, Intelligent Transport System, City Wi-Fi, Environment Sensors, e-Learning Centres, Smart energy/Roof Top Solar System, Smart Street Lighting and Quality Monitoring System.In 2010-11, the Company added AADHAR, NPR (National Population Register) and SWAN (State Wide Area Network) as 3 new business segments. It got em
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tera Software Ltd share price today?

The Tera Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹184.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tera Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tera Software Ltd is ₹230.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tera Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tera Software Ltd is 35.2 and 2.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tera Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tera Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tera Software Ltd is ₹45.15 and ₹218.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tera Software Ltd?

Tera Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.65%, 3 Years at 51.89%, 1 Year at 216.67%, 6 Month at 142.01%, 3 Month at 112.43% and 1 Month at -1.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tera Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tera Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tera Software Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.