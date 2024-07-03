Tera Software Ltd Summary

Tera Software Limited founded in year 1994 by Mr. Gopichand Tummala and holds 47.53% shareholding together with his family members as on 31st March, 2023. Tera Software Limited is a Hyderabad based company providing services in E Governance and development of enterprise information systems for Sales Tax/GST, Public Distribution System, Registration, Education, Road Transports, Electricity Billing, UIDAI (AADHAAR) & NPR (National Population Register). The Company has the rare distinction of being a pure and dedicated Indian e-Governance company. It operates in the areas of IT, ITeS and various e-governance projects of Public Sector Undertakings, State Governments and Central Government of India. It implements the projects as System Integrator/PPP model (BOOT, BOO, BOMT). Presently, the Company is working as System Integrator for implementation of PAN City ICT project in Davanagere City, State of Karnataka from Davanagere Smart City Limited, Government of Karnataka to implement and integrate City Surveillance System, Smart Health Management, Solid Waste Management System, Water supply system, Underground Drainage, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Smart Parking, Intelligent Transport System, City Wi-Fi, Environment Sensors, e-Learning Centres, Smart energy/Roof Top Solar System, Smart Street Lighting and Quality Monitoring System.In 2010-11, the Company added AADHAR, NPR (National Population Register) and SWAN (State Wide Area Network) as 3 new business segments. It got empanelled with Unique Identification Authority of India, as T2 F4 agency. It became a preferred partner in India to integrate and sell the Biometric devices of L1 Identity Solutions Inc, USA.In 2011-12, the Company under the Registrar General of India completed Phase I Digitization of Citizen Database. In 2016-17, the Company became an empanelled vendor with Andhra Pradesh State Fiber Net Limited (APSFL) for supply of Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) for providing Triple Play Services (Internet, Cable & Telephone Services). It also became an empanelled vendor with Andhra Pradesh State Fiber Net Limited for delivering the Last Mile Internet Services to the Govt. Institutions in Andhra Pradesh.Thereafter, the Company was appointed as Project Implementation Agency for Governments prestigious project Bharat-Net Phase-II works to establish Optical Fiber Network Infrastructure in the state of Andhra Pradesh in the year 2018-19. It acquired the knowledge base in delivering the triple play services, CCTV surviliance and going forward focused to bring the affordable technology to build SMART working place, SMART offices and SMART houses by deploying IOT related infrastructure. It executed UIDAI Project in 4 Metro Cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai). Your Company started Permanent Aadhaar Centres in the Country and the First Company to have started E-Aadhaar roll-outs as well as corrections/ modifications of the Aadhaar Enrolments. It acquired ISO 9001:2008 Certification, ISO/IEC 20000- 1:2011 certification, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification.In 2023, the Company completed the (SMART CITY) for implementation of PAN City ICT project in Davanagere City, State of Karnataka from Davanagere Smart City Limited, Government of Karnataka to implement and integrate City Surveillance System, Smart Health Management, Solid Waste Management System, Water supply system, Underground Drainage, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Smart Parking, Intelligent Transport System, City Wi-Fi, Environment Sensors, e-Learning Centres, Smart energy/Roof Top Solar System, Smart Street Lighting and Quality Monitoring System. It implemented Bharat Net Project in the State of ODISHA.