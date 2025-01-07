Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
160.72
268.97
169.43
270.89
yoy growth (%)
-40.24
58.74
-37.45
57.17
Raw materials
-1.88
-22.33
-88.67
-166.95
As % of sales
1.17
8.3
52.33
61.62
Employee costs
-21.78
-34.17
-25.71
-27.26
As % of sales
13.55
12.7
15.17
10.06
Other costs
-129.64
-195.53
-45.38
-56.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
80.66
72.69
26.78
20.94
Operating profit
7.41
16.92
9.66
19.94
OPM
4.61
6.29
5.7
7.36
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.8
-2.54
-2.36
Interest expense
-8.49
-9.27
-7.23
-6.58
Other income
3.21
3.01
2.41
5.8
Profit before tax
1.52
9.86
2.3
16.8
Taxes
-0.68
-3.34
-0.72
-6.03
Tax rate
-44.8
-33.85
-31.56
-35.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.84
6.52
1.57
10.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.84
6.52
1.57
10.77
yoy growth (%)
-87.08
313.98
-85.37
39.61
NPM
0.52
2.42
0.93
3.97
