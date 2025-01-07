iifl-logo-icon 1
Tera Software Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

187.45
(0.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

160.72

268.97

169.43

270.89

yoy growth (%)

-40.24

58.74

-37.45

57.17

Raw materials

-1.88

-22.33

-88.67

-166.95

As % of sales

1.17

8.3

52.33

61.62

Employee costs

-21.78

-34.17

-25.71

-27.26

As % of sales

13.55

12.7

15.17

10.06

Other costs

-129.64

-195.53

-45.38

-56.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

80.66

72.69

26.78

20.94

Operating profit

7.41

16.92

9.66

19.94

OPM

4.61

6.29

5.7

7.36

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.8

-2.54

-2.36

Interest expense

-8.49

-9.27

-7.23

-6.58

Other income

3.21

3.01

2.41

5.8

Profit before tax

1.52

9.86

2.3

16.8

Taxes

-0.68

-3.34

-0.72

-6.03

Tax rate

-44.8

-33.85

-31.56

-35.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.84

6.52

1.57

10.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.84

6.52

1.57

10.77

yoy growth (%)

-87.08

313.98

-85.37

39.61

NPM

0.52

2.42

0.93

3.97

