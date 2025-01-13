Tera Software Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.51
12.51
12.51
12.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
99.98
95.36
94.88
96.14
Net Worth
112.49
107.87
107.39
108.65
Minority Interest
Debt
33.46
24.15
60.54
54.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
145.95
132.02
167.93
163.27
Fixed Assets
26.6
26.75
30.05
30.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.13
2.84
3.35
3.33
Networking Capital
96.94
86.42
124.5
115.63
Inventories
0.05
0.12
2.74
2.74
Inventory Days
6.22
Sundry Debtors
124.2
128
183.5
197.17
Debtor Days
447.77
Other Current Assets
33.44
23.54
44.65
50.9
Sundry Creditors
-41.66
-45.87
-81.2
-106.3
Creditor Days
241.4
Other Current Liabilities
-19.09
-19.37
-25.19
-28.88
Cash
20.28
16.01
10.04
13.77
Total Assets
145.96
132.02
167.94
163.25
