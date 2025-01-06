iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tera Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

187.11
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tera Software Ltd

Tera Software FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.52

9.86

2.3

16.8

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.8

-2.54

-2.36

Tax paid

-0.68

-3.34

-0.72

-6.03

Working capital

21.21

-4.02

4.6

-4.36

Other operating items

Operating

21.44

1.69

3.64

4.04

Capital expenditure

-10.94

0.34

0.32

70.4

Free cash flow

10.5

2.04

3.97

74.44

Equity raised

191.6

175.95

169.19

138.44

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

27.84

-14.68

-1.03

2.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

229.95

163.32

172.13

215.2

Tera Software : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tera Software Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.