Tera Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.52
9.86
2.3
16.8
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.8
-2.54
-2.36
Tax paid
-0.68
-3.34
-0.72
-6.03
Working capital
21.21
-4.02
4.6
-4.36
Other operating items
Operating
21.44
1.69
3.64
4.04
Capital expenditure
-10.94
0.34
0.32
70.4
Free cash flow
10.5
2.04
3.97
74.44
Equity raised
191.6
175.95
169.19
138.44
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
27.84
-14.68
-1.03
2.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
229.95
163.32
172.13
215.2
