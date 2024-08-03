Please find attached outcome of board meeting Please note and read that the AGM will be held on 9th September, 2024 in point no.9 of outcome of Board meeting held on 03/08/2024 (by typographical error mentioned as 09th August, 2024 in outcome of BM) and there in no change in other items. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Annual Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24 alongwith Notice of the 30th Annual General meeting being held on Monday 9th September, 2024 at 4.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Compant. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) The 30th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the company was held on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. physically at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizer Report of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 9th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024) Please find attached extract of Minutes of 30th Annual General Meeting held on 09/09/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)