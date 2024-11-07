Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

TERA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7th November 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at MCH. No.8-2-293/82/A/1107 Plot No. 1107 Road No.55 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad-500033 to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30th September 2024 other items as set-out in the Agenda and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

TERA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 other items as set-out in the Agenda and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached Results. Please find attached outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024) Please note and read that the AGM will be held on 9th September, 2024 in point no.9 of outcome of Board meeting held on 03/08/2024 (by typographical error mentioned as 09th August, 2024 in outcome of BM) and there in no change in other items. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

TERA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at #8-2-293/82/A/1107 Plot No: 1107 Road No: 55 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad-500033 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 other items as set-out in the Agenda and any other business with the permission of the Chair. the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today 27-05-2024 approved the results. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 27th May, 2024 has approved the following Businesses: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Independent Auditors Report. 2. Re-appointment of M/s. Darapaneni & Company, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company. 3. Re-appointment of M/s. C.V. Reddy K. & Associates, Company Secretaries, Hyderabad as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company. Board Meeting commenced at 14:00 hours and concluded at 18:45 hours (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024