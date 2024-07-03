iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Share Price

109.7
(-1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open116.4
  • Day's High116.4
  • 52 Wk High192.9
  • Prev. Close111.25
  • Day's Low107.51
  • 52 Wk Low 86.5
  • Turnover (lac)6.04
  • P/E26.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.46
  • EPS4.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)434.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

116.4

Prev. Close

111.25

Turnover(Lac.)

6.04

Day's High

116.4

Day's Low

107.51

52 Week's High

192.9

52 Week's Low

86.5

Book Value

29.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

434.6

P/E

26.62

EPS

4.26

Divi. Yield

0

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.95%

Foreign: 69.95%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.62

39.62

39.62

39.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

71.49

50.33

32.48

32.42

Net Worth

111.11

89.95

72.1

72.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

298.39

326.33

345.2

399.71

yoy growth (%)

-8.56

-5.46

-13.63

10.03

Raw materials

-84.55

-121.46

-136.51

-197

As % of sales

28.33

37.21

39.54

49.28

Employee costs

-93.39

-89.27

-84.81

-92.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.99

2.4

9.69

-3.44

Depreciation

-5.47

-6.69

-7.64

-6.43

Tax paid

-1.71

-1.92

-3.12

-12.25

Working capital

-10.55

-3.16

2.66

-14.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.56

-5.46

-13.63

10.03

Op profit growth

-36.24

-41.83

42.87

54.34

EBIT growth

-26.32

-54.24

51.77

498.36

Net profit growth

-39.58

-92.69

-87.09

-341.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

490.49

371.67

341.62

403.7

458.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

490.49

371.67

341.62

403.7

458.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.73

4.87

5.36

5.42

9.77

View Annually Results

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inspirisys Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ruchi Naithani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Sundaramurthy

Independent Director

Rajesh R Muni

Independent Director

Murari Swamimalai Jagan

Executive Director & CEO

Murali Gopalakrishnan

Non Executive Director

Toru Horiuchi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inspirisys Solutions Ltd

Summary

Inspirisys Solutions Limited (Formerly Known as Accel Frontline Limited) was incorporated on 8 June 1995. Inspirisys enables enterprises to re-imagine their businesses for the ever-changing digital world. The Company is a leading information technology services and consulting company in India along with having a global footprint across North America, Middle East, UK, Japan, and Singapore markets.The Company offer an integrated portfolio of world-class solutions & services across Infrastructure, IoT, Enterprise Security & Risk Services, Cloud & Mobility and Product Engineering & Development to Industry Verticals like BFSI, Telecom, Government / PSU, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Apart from this, it also provide IT training through their subsidiary - Inspirisys Solutions IT Resources Limited. The Companys principal lines of business is IT services which includes, providing system integration solutions comprising network design, hardware and software, IT infrastructure management solutions, warranty management solutions for imported and indigenous equipment, development, implementation and maintenance of software applications.The Company acquired the banking services business of Telesis Global Solutions Ltd effective from October 1, 2006. In October 2006, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 5,635,950 Equity Shares, comprising a Fresh Issue of 5,175,667 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 460,283 Equity Shares. In 2007-08, the Company acquired the Netw
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Inspirisys Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Inspirisys Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd is ₹434.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd is 26.62 and 3.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inspirisys Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd is ₹86.5 and ₹192.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd?

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.06%, 3 Years at 12.49%, 1 Year at 16.55%, 6 Month at -3.42%, 3 Month at -4.59% and 1 Month at 0.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Inspirisys Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.