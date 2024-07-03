Summary

Inspirisys Solutions Limited (Formerly Known as Accel Frontline Limited) was incorporated on 8 June 1995. Inspirisys enables enterprises to re-imagine their businesses for the ever-changing digital world. The Company is a leading information technology services and consulting company in India along with having a global footprint across North America, Middle East, UK, Japan, and Singapore markets.The Company offer an integrated portfolio of world-class solutions & services across Infrastructure, IoT, Enterprise Security & Risk Services, Cloud & Mobility and Product Engineering & Development to Industry Verticals like BFSI, Telecom, Government / PSU, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Apart from this, it also provide IT training through their subsidiary - Inspirisys Solutions IT Resources Limited. The Companys principal lines of business is IT services which includes, providing system integration solutions comprising network design, hardware and software, IT infrastructure management solutions, warranty management solutions for imported and indigenous equipment, development, implementation and maintenance of software applications.The Company acquired the banking services business of Telesis Global Solutions Ltd effective from October 1, 2006. In October 2006, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 5,635,950 Equity Shares, comprising a Fresh Issue of 5,175,667 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 460,283 Equity Shares. In 2007-08, the Company acquired the Netw

Read More