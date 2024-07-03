Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹116.4
Prev. Close₹111.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.04
Day's High₹116.4
Day's Low₹107.51
52 Week's High₹192.9
52 Week's Low₹86.5
Book Value₹29.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)434.6
P/E26.62
EPS4.26
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.62
39.62
39.62
39.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
71.49
50.33
32.48
32.42
Net Worth
111.11
89.95
72.1
72.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
298.39
326.33
345.2
399.71
yoy growth (%)
-8.56
-5.46
-13.63
10.03
Raw materials
-84.55
-121.46
-136.51
-197
As % of sales
28.33
37.21
39.54
49.28
Employee costs
-93.39
-89.27
-84.81
-92.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.99
2.4
9.69
-3.44
Depreciation
-5.47
-6.69
-7.64
-6.43
Tax paid
-1.71
-1.92
-3.12
-12.25
Working capital
-10.55
-3.16
2.66
-14.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.56
-5.46
-13.63
10.03
Op profit growth
-36.24
-41.83
42.87
54.34
EBIT growth
-26.32
-54.24
51.77
498.36
Net profit growth
-39.58
-92.69
-87.09
-341.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
490.49
371.67
341.62
403.7
458.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
490.49
371.67
341.62
403.7
458.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.73
4.87
5.36
5.42
9.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ruchi Naithani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Sundaramurthy
Independent Director
Rajesh R Muni
Independent Director
Murari Swamimalai Jagan
Executive Director & CEO
Murali Gopalakrishnan
Non Executive Director
Toru Horiuchi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
Summary
Inspirisys Solutions Limited (Formerly Known as Accel Frontline Limited) was incorporated on 8 June 1995. Inspirisys enables enterprises to re-imagine their businesses for the ever-changing digital world. The Company is a leading information technology services and consulting company in India along with having a global footprint across North America, Middle East, UK, Japan, and Singapore markets.The Company offer an integrated portfolio of world-class solutions & services across Infrastructure, IoT, Enterprise Security & Risk Services, Cloud & Mobility and Product Engineering & Development to Industry Verticals like BFSI, Telecom, Government / PSU, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Apart from this, it also provide IT training through their subsidiary - Inspirisys Solutions IT Resources Limited. The Companys principal lines of business is IT services which includes, providing system integration solutions comprising network design, hardware and software, IT infrastructure management solutions, warranty management solutions for imported and indigenous equipment, development, implementation and maintenance of software applications.The Company acquired the banking services business of Telesis Global Solutions Ltd effective from October 1, 2006. In October 2006, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 5,635,950 Equity Shares, comprising a Fresh Issue of 5,175,667 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 460,283 Equity Shares. In 2007-08, the Company acquired the Netw
Read More
The Inspirisys Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd is ₹434.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd is 26.62 and 3.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inspirisys Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd is ₹86.5 and ₹192.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inspirisys Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.06%, 3 Years at 12.49%, 1 Year at 16.55%, 6 Month at -3.42%, 3 Month at -4.59% and 1 Month at 0.14%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.