Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.37
-11.95
-10.01
-13.45
Op profit growth
-129.29
-40.82
257.05
-82.41
EBIT growth
-135.67
-54.39
391.74
-74.58
Net profit growth
366.43
-218.67
-75.55
-140.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.89
2.59
3.86
0.97
EBIT margin
-0.93
2.22
4.29
0.78
Net profit margin
-3.9
-0.7
0.52
1.93
RoCE
-2.86
6.56
12.91
2.09
RoNW
-41.5
-4.34
-6.15
-5.78
RoA
-2.98
-0.52
0.39
1.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.37
-0.72
0.61
4.07
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.75
-2.47
-1.36
0.51
Book value per share
0.19
3.85
4.45
-12.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
-17.38
-61.11
33.6
13.31
P/CEPS
-12.32
-17.8
-15.03
105.43
P/B
293.86
11.4
4.6
-4.33
EV/EBIDTA
139.49
15.22
7.54
27.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
14.7
204.25
-56.41
87.85
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.16
102.87
102.83
104.57
Inventory days
13.51
12.27
13.53
22.52
Creditor days
-45.78
-54.06
-50.2
-47.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.37
-0.9
-1.39
-0.2
Net debt / equity
110.49
4.43
7.15
-4.66
Net debt / op. profit
-28.43
6.46
7.12
34.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-25.07
-33.37
-34.07
-45.09
Employee costs
-36.48
-31.06
-27.45
-28.58
Other costs
-39.33
-32.96
-34.6
-25.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.