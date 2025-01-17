iifl-logo-icon 1
Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

105.12
(4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.37

-11.95

-10.01

-13.45

Op profit growth

-129.29

-40.82

257.05

-82.41

EBIT growth

-135.67

-54.39

391.74

-74.58

Net profit growth

366.43

-218.67

-75.55

-140.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.89

2.59

3.86

0.97

EBIT margin

-0.93

2.22

4.29

0.78

Net profit margin

-3.9

-0.7

0.52

1.93

RoCE

-2.86

6.56

12.91

2.09

RoNW

-41.5

-4.34

-6.15

-5.78

RoA

-2.98

-0.52

0.39

1.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.37

-0.72

0.61

4.07

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.75

-2.47

-1.36

0.51

Book value per share

0.19

3.85

4.45

-12.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

-17.38

-61.11

33.6

13.31

P/CEPS

-12.32

-17.8

-15.03

105.43

P/B

293.86

11.4

4.6

-4.33

EV/EBIDTA

139.49

15.22

7.54

27.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

14.7

204.25

-56.41

87.85

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.16

102.87

102.83

104.57

Inventory days

13.51

12.27

13.53

22.52

Creditor days

-45.78

-54.06

-50.2

-47.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.37

-0.9

-1.39

-0.2

Net debt / equity

110.49

4.43

7.15

-4.66

Net debt / op. profit

-28.43

6.46

7.12

34.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-25.07

-33.37

-34.07

-45.09

Employee costs

-36.48

-31.06

-27.45

-28.58

Other costs

-39.33

-32.96

-34.6

-25.34

