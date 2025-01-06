iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

107.22
(-3.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inspirisys Solutions Ltd

Inspirisys Sol. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.99

2.4

9.69

-3.44

Depreciation

-5.47

-6.69

-7.64

-6.43

Tax paid

-1.71

-1.92

-3.12

-12.25

Working capital

-10.55

-3.16

2.66

-14.48

Other operating items

Operating

-15.73

-9.37

1.59

-36.6

Capital expenditure

4.92

-0.84

12.38

3.03

Free cash flow

-10.81

-10.21

13.97

-33.57

Equity raised

64.61

64.65

12.72

-148.99

Investing

-1.2

-3.73

-9.59

-7.75

Financing

136.44

188.44

199.57

274.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

189.04

239.15

216.67

84.48

Inspirisys Sol. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Inspirisys Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.