Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.99
2.4
9.69
-3.44
Depreciation
-5.47
-6.69
-7.64
-6.43
Tax paid
-1.71
-1.92
-3.12
-12.25
Working capital
-10.55
-3.16
2.66
-14.48
Other operating items
Operating
-15.73
-9.37
1.59
-36.6
Capital expenditure
4.92
-0.84
12.38
3.03
Free cash flow
-10.81
-10.21
13.97
-33.57
Equity raised
64.61
64.65
12.72
-148.99
Investing
-1.2
-3.73
-9.59
-7.75
Financing
136.44
188.44
199.57
274.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
189.04
239.15
216.67
84.48
