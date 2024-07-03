iifl-logo-icon 1
Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

109.77
(2.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

84.15

104.15

98.65

121.57

184.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

84.15

104.15

98.65

121.57

184.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.16

1.06

2.47

0.78

0.46

Total Income

86.31

105.21

101.12

122.35

184.6

Total Expenditure

78.38

98.18

92.81

114.29

178.6

PBIDT

7.93

7.03

8.31

8.06

6

Interest

2.53

2.43

2.56

2.49

3.4

PBDT

5.4

4.6

5.75

5.57

2.6

Depreciation

0.7

1.07

1.04

0.87

1.37

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.93

1.04

0.97

1.15

1.67

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.77

2.49

3.74

3.55

-0.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.77

2.49

3.74

3.55

-0.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.23

-0.04

-6.15

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.77

2.49

3.51

3.59

5.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.95

0.63

0.94

0.9

-0.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.62

39.62

39.62

39.62

39.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.42

6.74

8.42

6.62

3.25

PBDTM(%)

6.41

4.41

5.82

4.58

1.41

PATM(%)

4.48

2.39

3.79

2.92

-0.23

