Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
84.15
104.15
98.65
121.57
184.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
84.15
104.15
98.65
121.57
184.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.16
1.06
2.47
0.78
0.46
Total Income
86.31
105.21
101.12
122.35
184.6
Total Expenditure
78.38
98.18
92.81
114.29
178.6
PBIDT
7.93
7.03
8.31
8.06
6
Interest
2.53
2.43
2.56
2.49
3.4
PBDT
5.4
4.6
5.75
5.57
2.6
Depreciation
0.7
1.07
1.04
0.87
1.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.93
1.04
0.97
1.15
1.67
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.77
2.49
3.74
3.55
-0.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.77
2.49
3.74
3.55
-0.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.23
-0.04
-6.15
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.77
2.49
3.51
3.59
5.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.95
0.63
0.94
0.9
-0.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.62
39.62
39.62
39.62
39.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.42
6.74
8.42
6.62
3.25
PBDTM(%)
6.41
4.41
5.82
4.58
1.41
PATM(%)
4.48
2.39
3.79
2.92
-0.23
