Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
298.39
326.33
345.2
399.71
yoy growth (%)
-8.56
-5.46
-13.63
10.03
Raw materials
-84.55
-121.46
-136.51
-197
As % of sales
28.33
37.21
39.54
49.28
Employee costs
-93.39
-89.27
-84.81
-92.71
As % of sales
31.29
27.35
24.56
23.19
Other costs
-112.64
-103.35
-102.82
-95.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.74
31.67
29.78
23.83
Operating profit
7.8
12.25
21.06
14.74
OPM
2.61
3.75
6.1
3.68
Depreciation
-5.47
-6.69
-7.64
-6.43
Interest expense
-5.5
-7.78
-12.56
-18.1
Other income
5.16
4.62
8.83
6.35
Profit before tax
1.99
2.4
9.69
-3.44
Taxes
-1.71
-1.92
-3.12
-12.25
Tax rate
-85.5
-79.99
-32.19
356.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.28
0.48
6.57
-15.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
66.61
Net profit
0.29
0.48
6.57
50.92
yoy growth (%)
-39.58
-92.69
-87.09
-341.21
NPM
0.09
0.14
1.9
12.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.