Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

109.78
(2.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Inspirisys Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

298.39

326.33

345.2

399.71

yoy growth (%)

-8.56

-5.46

-13.63

10.03

Raw materials

-84.55

-121.46

-136.51

-197

As % of sales

28.33

37.21

39.54

49.28

Employee costs

-93.39

-89.27

-84.81

-92.71

As % of sales

31.29

27.35

24.56

23.19

Other costs

-112.64

-103.35

-102.82

-95.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.74

31.67

29.78

23.83

Operating profit

7.8

12.25

21.06

14.74

OPM

2.61

3.75

6.1

3.68

Depreciation

-5.47

-6.69

-7.64

-6.43

Interest expense

-5.5

-7.78

-12.56

-18.1

Other income

5.16

4.62

8.83

6.35

Profit before tax

1.99

2.4

9.69

-3.44

Taxes

-1.71

-1.92

-3.12

-12.25

Tax rate

-85.5

-79.99

-32.19

356.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.28

0.48

6.57

-15.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

66.61

Net profit

0.29

0.48

6.57

50.92

yoy growth (%)

-39.58

-92.69

-87.09

-341.21

NPM

0.09

0.14

1.9

12.73

