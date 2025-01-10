Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.62
39.62
39.62
39.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
71.49
50.33
32.48
32.42
Net Worth
111.11
89.95
72.1
72.04
Minority Interest
Debt
45.18
44.79
59.35
78.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
156.29
134.74
131.45
150.41
Fixed Assets
14.37
15.93
18.36
20.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
84.96
88.51
96.34
101.26
Inventories
11.1
11.45
12.25
13.04
Inventory Days
14.98
14.58
Sundry Debtors
135.89
117.5
89.7
109.54
Debtor Days
109.72
122.52
Other Current Assets
85.91
67.57
81.7
86.06
Sundry Creditors
-61.16
-45.52
-25.18
-54.42
Creditor Days
30.8
60.86
Other Current Liabilities
-86.78
-62.49
-62.13
-52.96
Cash
56.96
30.3
16.75
26.97
Total Assets
156.29
134.74
131.45
150.41
