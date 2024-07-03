iifl-logo-icon 1
Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

109.5
(-0.25%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

391.84

270.75

258.96

310.81

361.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

391.84

270.75

258.96

310.81

361.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.49

3.52

2.91

2.76

7.07

Total Income

393.33

274.27

261.87

313.57

368.25

Total Expenditure

377.84

265.39

269.25

304.76

348.27

PBIDT

15.49

8.88

-7.38

8.81

19.98

Interest

8.02

5.89

6.56

7.93

10.65

PBDT

7.47

2.99

-13.94

0.88

9.33

Depreciation

3.54

3.86

4.12

5.02

5.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4

2.23

0.7

0.38

2.35

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.07

-3.1

-18.76

-4.52

1.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.07

-3.1

-18.76

-4.52

1.32

Extra-ordinary Items

-12.02

-11.19

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.95

8.09

-18.76

-4.52

1.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.02

-0.78

-4.74

-1.14

0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.62

39.62

39.62

39.62

33.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.95

3.27

-2.84

2.83

5.53

PBDTM(%)

1.9

1.1

-5.38

0.28

2.58

PATM(%)

-0.01

-1.14

-7.24

-1.45

0.36

