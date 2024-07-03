Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
391.84
270.75
258.96
310.81
361.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
391.84
270.75
258.96
310.81
361.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.49
3.52
2.91
2.76
7.07
Total Income
393.33
274.27
261.87
313.57
368.25
Total Expenditure
377.84
265.39
269.25
304.76
348.27
PBIDT
15.49
8.88
-7.38
8.81
19.98
Interest
8.02
5.89
6.56
7.93
10.65
PBDT
7.47
2.99
-13.94
0.88
9.33
Depreciation
3.54
3.86
4.12
5.02
5.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4
2.23
0.7
0.38
2.35
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.07
-3.1
-18.76
-4.52
1.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.07
-3.1
-18.76
-4.52
1.32
Extra-ordinary Items
-12.02
-11.19
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.95
8.09
-18.76
-4.52
1.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
-0.78
-4.74
-1.14
0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.62
39.62
39.62
39.62
33.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.95
3.27
-2.84
2.83
5.53
PBDTM(%)
1.9
1.1
-5.38
0.28
2.58
PATM(%)
-0.01
-1.14
-7.24
-1.45
0.36
