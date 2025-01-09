Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

A. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Global Economic overview

The global economy continued to struggle amidst

multifaceted challenges presented by the aftermath of

the pandemic, geopolitical instability, conflicts akin to war,

economic downturns, recessionary pressures, and the

rising cost of living in 2023. Reflecting on these adversities,

the resilience demonstrated is noteworthy. Despite facing

disruptions in energy and food markets due to conflict,

along with unprecedented measures taken globally to

combat soaring inflation rates, the global economy has

managed to navigate through these obstacles without

grinding to a halt. Nonetheless, the pace of growth

remains lethargic and uneven, underscoring the widening

disparities across different regions.

According to the IMFRs.s World Economic Update 2024,

global growth is anticipated to plateau at 3.1% in 2024

before a slight uptick to 3.2% in 2025, below the historical

average. Advanced economies may see a dip in growth

in 2024 before a rebound in 2025, with variations across

regions. Conversely, emerging markets are projected to

sustain stable growth, albeit with regional disparities.

Inflation is expected to moderate globally, with figures

forecasted to decline from 6.8% in 2023 to 5.8% in 2024

and 4.4% in 2025. Advanced economies are poised

for faster disinflation compared to emerging markets.

Monetary policy tightening is deemed necessary in many

nations to alleviate inflationary pressures, though it

might entail potential short-term impacts on growth and

financial stability.

Geopolitical factors and supply chain disruptions are

reshaping global trade patterns. Projected trade growth

rates for 2024 and 2025 fall below historical averages,

with implications for economic growth and geopolitical

dynamics. However, a modest rebound in export activity

is anticipated alongside improved world trade growth in

2024.

The conflict in Gaza and Israel has added further strain,

particularly in the Middle East and North Africa, historically

significant regions for global energy production. North

America and the European Union may face economic

ramifications, including trade disruptions and market

volatility if the conflict escalates or remains unresolved.

Achieving pre-pandemic levels of economic activity

appears increasingly distant, particularly for emerging

markets and developing economies.

The United States is expected to experience a significant

deceleration in growth ahead, although a full-blown

recession is not on the horizon. The resilience of US

growth can be attributed to renewed fiscal stimulus,

consumersRs. continued willingness to tap into accumulated

savings, and strong private-sector financial health. Thus

far, the impact of monetary tightening, particularly

through increased debt-service costs, has been relatively

constrained. However, growth is projected to sharply

decline next year due to decelerating household income

and profits, weakened credit and investment dynamics,

and a rise in real interest rates. The European economy

has struggled to gain traction this year, with mild technical

recessions unfolding in both the eurozone and the UK.

While the shock to terms of trade has alleviated, eurozone

exports are now facing headwinds from declining global

trade, compounded by tightening credit conditions that

are hindering investment, particularly as bank lending to

businesses recedes.

Amidst prevailing economic uncertainties, the IT sector

emerges as a beacon of growth and resilience. Projected

spending in the IT sector is expected to soar to $5 trillion in

2024, driven by investments in efficiency and optimization

projects. IT services are anticipated to dominate spending,

growing by 8.7% as enterprises invest in efficiency and

optimization amidst economic uncertainty.

To navigate shifting economic landscapes, companies

must embrace agility and flexibility, adjusting strategies

promptly in response to market dynamics. Diversification

across products, services, and markets provides stability

amidst industry-specific downturns. Efficient cost

management, coupled with innovative adaptation,

ensures competitiveness and sustainability. Prioritizing

customer relationships sustains revenue streams, while

robust financial planning and risk management mitigate

uncertainties. Continuous monitoring of economic

indicators enables proactive adjustments, reinforcing

adaptability as a cornerstone of success in turbulent

times. Amidst challenges, the IT sector remains a key

driver of growth and resilience, underscoring the pivotal

role of technology in navigating uncertain economic

terrains.

Indian Economy

India has emerged as a leading major economy globally,

propelled by its robust democratic framework and strong

international alliances. With aspirations to rank among

the top three economic powers within the next decade

or so, IndiaRs.s economic trajectory is a focal point of global

attention. The World Bank revised IndiaRs.s growth forecast

upward, citing the nationRs.s resilient domestic demand.

Forecasts indicate that India is on track to achieve a

growth rate of 7% or higher for the fiscal year 2024, with

similar expectations for FY 25.

Key economic indicators in India exhibit promising trends,

as noted by the World Bank. Economic growth surpassed

expectations in the fourth quarter of 2023, registering

an impressive 8.4% expansion compared to the previous

year. This growth has been fuelled by significant increases

in investment and government expenditure, contributing

to sustained strong performance. The services Purchasing

ManagersRs. Index (PMI) reached a three-month high

of 59 in December, buoyed by robust new business

and employment opportunities. The services sector,

constituting over 50% of IndiaRs.s GDP, continues to be a

significant driver of economic activity.

The governmentRs.s economic policy focus has been on

IndiaRs.s growth potential by revitalizing the financial sector,

improving conditions for business, and bolstering physical

and digital infrastructure to enhance connectivity. A

notable reform includes the shift in government-private

sector engagement towards a partnership model, with

the private sector assuming a co-pioneering role in

development. The introduction of a New Public Sector

Enterprise (PSE) Policy under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat

initiative aims to streamline government presence

in PSEs to strategic sectors, fostering private sector

participation. Numerous initiatives under Aatmanirbhar

Bharat and Make in India programs seek to boost IndiaRs.s

manufacturing capabilities and export prowess across

sectors.

Looking ahead, improving fundamentals are expected

to reinforce GDP growth, with projections ranging

between 6.9% and 7.2% for FY 2023 to 2024, followed

by growth between 6.4% and 6.7% in the subsequent

fiscal year. Government initiatives aimed at infrastructure

development and logistics enhancement are anticipated

to stimulate private investment and reduce business costs.

However, risks such as inflation and global uncertainties

persist, necessitating prudent policy measures. IndiaRs.s

economic landscape presents a blend of opportunities and

challenges, underscored by its resilience and potential for

sustained growth. Leveraging strengths in manufacturing,

digital innovation, and global competitiveness, India aims

to navigate uncertainties and emerge as a beacon of

economic stability and prosperity globally

IT Industry Outlook & Overview

As the IT industry prepares for the dynamic landscape

of 2024 amidst global economic shifts and geopolitical

tensions, reflections on 2023 reveal a year marked by

economic slowdowns and cautious measures to address

escalating inflation. Factors such as the spectre of

recession, ongoing conflicts, and supply chain disruptions

cast a pall over the global economy. However, thereRs.s a

glimmer of hope as global inflationary pressures ease,

fostering stable consumer confidence and neutral

sentiments worldwide. The stage is now set for a potential

global economic resurgence, sustained by relaxed

monetary policies, controlled inflation, and resilient

financial systems.

In this climate of mixed sentiments and economic

currents, the IT industry stands ready for a comeback

in 2024. Projections from reputable research firms like

Gartner paint a promising picture, forecasting worldwide

IT spending to hit $5.1 trillion, an 8% increase from the

previous year. Notably, both the software and IT services

sectors are poised for double-digit growth, primarily

propelled by investments in cloud technology. Public

cloud service spending is expected to surge by 20.4%

in 2024 and beyond, driven by a combination of price

hikes by cloud vendors and increased utilization. Despite

challenges posed by inflation in the devices market in

recent years, devices pending is projected to rebound

modestly in 2024, growing by 4.8%. Moreover, cyber

security spending continues to fuel growth in the software

segment, with 80% of CIOs and Technology Executives

planning to increase investments in cyber/information

security in 2024 and beyond, as reported by Gartner.

Breaking down spending into five major market areas,

data center systems spending is projected to grow to $260

billion in 2024, while the devices market is forecasted to

reach $722 billion. Software spending is expected to see

a significant increase from $916 billion in 2023 to $1.04

trillion in 2024, with communications services and IT

services markets also showing modest growth, reaching

approximately $1.5 trillion and $1.55 trillion, respectively.

Looking forward, the focus for Chief Information Officers

(CIOs) in 2024 will centre on expanding data platforms

and infrastructure to meet the growing demand for

GenAI and AI solutions. Prioritizing data integration,

quality, and architecture will be paramount, aligning with

the overarching goal of leveraging insights and fostering

innovation. These priorities are reflected in the top 15

objectives for CIOs in 2024 and beyond, which will also

shape IT spending decisions.

• Increasing operational efficiency

• Increasing cybersecurity protections

• Transforming existing business processes

• Improving customer experience

• Improving profitability

• Increasing employee productivity

• New product development

• Increasing top line revenue and improving TCO

• Developing new digital revenue streams

• Improving/optimizing employee experience

• Enhancing hybrid work technologies

• Improving talent acquisition/retention

• Meeting compliance requirements

• Monetizing company data

• Adhering to environmental, social, and governance

(ESG) standards

In addition, as highlighted in NASSCOMRs.s Indian Technology

and Industry overview, despite heightened global geopolitical

tensions impacting investment climates, the Indian technology

sector is poised for substantial growth in FY 2024. Projections

indicate industry revenues, including hardware, are set to soar

to $254 billion, marking a robust year-on-year growth of 3.8%.

Export revenues are projected to surpass $200 billion, with a

year-on-year growth of 3.3%, while the domestic technology

segment is expected to exceed $54 billion, showing solid year-

on-year growth of 5.9%.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts that

worldwide spending on digital transformation (DX) will

nearly reach $3.9 trillion by 2027, reflecting a compound

annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2023 to 2027. This

underscores the global priority of digital transformation as

organizations transition into digital businesses, leveraging

technology across various processes, products, services, and

experiences.

In conclusion, as the IT industry navigates opportunities and

challenges, a balanced approach to technology investment and

execution is vital. Embracing new technologies while mitigating

risks and ensuring alignment with strategic objectives will

be crucial. Strategic investments in IT will play a pivotal role

in maintaining competitiveness and fostering growth amidst

dynamic economic conditions.

B. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

Inspirisys Solutions Limited is strategically positioned with

a diverse array of offerings rooted in its solution capabilities

including Infrastructure, Cloud, Enterprise Security,

Banking, and Product Engineering & Development.

By harnessing its deep understanding of customersRs.

businesses, the company crafts bespoke solutions

aimed at delivering unique business outcomes, primarily

targeting key Industry verticals such as BFSI, Telecom,

Government/PSU, Manufacturing, and Healthcare.

In the ever-shifting landscape of technology, new entrants

in emerging tech fields are raising the bar for agility,

flexibility, and innovation, intensifying competition in

the technology services market. Artificial Intelligence

and Machine Learning are gaining prominence, with

organizations looking for a wide spread adoption of these

technologies. Our primary competitors are major global

technology service providers and companies that have

well established their technology and IT infrastructure

capabilities. Nevertheless, Inspirisys remains committed

to its transformation journey, aiding organizations in

embracing cutting-edge technologies that align with their

goals of achieving more with less-offering superior value

and enhancing their technological endeavours.

Our customers seek not only to navigate their digital future

but also to streamline efficiencies across their technology

infrastructure, applications, and core operations, striving

for cost leadership in their respective domains.

Through strategic partnerships, we have developed an

exclusive service portfolio and framework bolstered by

resilient governance structures. This approach enables

us to expedite our customersRs. progress towards their

objectives, providing them with technological solutions

and services. At Inspirisys, our guiding principle is

modernization, as we design modular offerings specifically

tailored to tackle real-world challenges and fulfil our

customersRs. needs. This improves efficiency, enhances

productivity, and drives the evolution of our customersRs.

operations. Furthermore, by integrating InspirisysRs.s

quality of service and digital transformation capabilities

into our value proposition, we further set ourselves apart

in the market.

IT Infrastructure, Cloud and Security

In the realm of Managed IT Infrastructure Services, the

market is poised for substantial growth, projected to

surge from USD 117.57 billion in 2024 to an estimated

USD 183.57 billion by 2029, exhibiting a robust CAGR of

9.32%. This surge is propelled by a growing trend among

companies to adopt managed infrastructure services as

a means to streamline IT operations and curtail costs,

particularly in the realm of data security and expenditure

reduction.

Key drivers of this growth include technological

advancements like cloud-based solutions and big data,

offering scalable options for modernizing IT infrastructure.

Additionally, addressing security concerns and upgrading

outdated hardware play pivotal roles in shaping IT budget

allocations, with organizations increasingly embracing

managed infrastructure services to navigate the demands

of the digital age with agility and innovation.

Indian enterprises, while exercising caution in IT services

investments due to macroeconomic headwinds, are

expected to ramp up investments in cloud, cybersecurity,

and emerging technologies like Generative AI and 5G in

the coming yeaRs.This aligns with a growing preference

among enterprises worldwide to transfer workloads

to data centers and public clouds managed by service

providers, resulting in sustained growth in hosted

application management and infrastructure services.

Our IT Infrastructure division, encompassing system

integration, infrastructure managed services, cloud, and

security, adopts a holistic approach to revitalize core

systems, enabling customers to embrace technological

advancements and reimagine their IT infrastructure. With

a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning data centers,

network management, digital workplace, and enterprise

security, we collaborate closely with customers to deliver

superior IT services, optimize investment efficiency, and

drive business innovation. Through our end-to-end Infra

services, customers benefit from our profound expertise,

skilled workforce, and advanced tools essential for

crafting, operating, and overseeing next-generation IT

architecture

Banking Solutions

In the dynamic landscape of 2024, the banking sector

stands on the brink of an unprecedented digital revolution.

The global core banking solutions market, valued at

approximately USD 16.69 billion in 2023, is projected to

undergo substantial expansion, surging to nearly USD

56.74 billion by 2032, with a forecasted CAGR of 14.56%

from 2024 to 2032. This surge is primarily propelled by

the increasing digitization of banking services and the

adoption of advanced technologies aimed at streamlining

operations.

Core banking solutions play a pivotal role in curtailing

operational costs, providing real-time transaction

information, and facilitating enhanced customer account

management across multiple branches. The burgeoning

demand for these solutions is fuelled by the escalating

adoption of core banking technologies, aiming to

augment customer experience through remote access to

a myriad of banking services. The integration of advanced

software services such as AI, Big Data, and IoT, coupled

with the widespread utilization of smartphones and

e-commerce platforms, further catalyses the demand for

digital banking services, thereby propelling the market

growth of core banking solutions.

Key focal points in the technological sphere for 2024 and

beyond encompass various critical areas, including:

1. Enhancing fraud detection capabilities by identifying

and flagging suspicious activities, and generating

comprehensive reports post-session.

2. Leveraging data visualization and analytics to derive

actionable insights from extensive datasets, facilitating

informed decision-making.

3. Streamlining database querying processes to enable

seamless data entry and retrieval from bank systems

without time lags.

4. Personalizing customer engagement and retention.

5. Optimizing loan processing procedures through

meticulous analysis of customer data, financial

eligibility, and credit scores.

The Indian Fintech industry is poised to soar to US$ 150

billion by 2025, solidifying IndiaRs.s position as the 3rd

largest FinTech ecosystem globally. Notably, the digital

lending market in India has witnessed an impressive CAGR

of 39.5% over the past decade, with projections indicating

that the Indian digital consumer lending market is set

to exceed US$ 720 billion by 2030, constituting nearly

55% of the total US$ 1.3 trillion digital lending market

opportunity in the country.

Aligned with the dynamic evolution of banking technology

and the escalating demand for digital innovations, our

Banking Practice is structured around fundamental pillars

including services around Core Banking Solution (Finacle),

Government Business Module (GBM), and Government

Business Suite (GBS). Through our suite of proprietary

IP-based Banking Solutions, we deliver secure and

feature-rich transaction capabilities tailored to meet the

distinctive needs of the banking sector, thus fortifying our

commitment to driving innovation and transformation in

the industry. We have created a Strategic Initiatives pillar,

solely to recognize emerging opportunities and offer

comprehensive support to banks as they commence their

digital transformation endeavours.

Product Engineering and Development

The global product engineering services market has

experienced remarkable expansion, surging to US$

1.2 billion in 2023, with forecasts projecting a further

ascent to US$ 1.8 billion by 2032, demonstrating a

robust CAGR of 4.9% during the period from 2024 to

2032. Concurrently, the global business software and

services market is on a trajectory of growth, propelled

by advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine

Learning, digital transformation initiatives, automation,

and escalating competition. Businesses are harnessing

these technologies to drive cost efficiencies, enhance

operational effectiveness, bolster security measures, and

leverage data analytics capabilities, signalling a promising

outlook for the future. Notably, 61% of businesses

are planning to escalate their technology investments

in 2024, with 92% considering AI-powered software

solutions. Economists at Deloitte have projected that

global investments in AI could soar to $200 billion by

2025, with the United States leading the charge.

Amidst the backdrop of global geopolitical tensions,

resulting in a more cautious investment climate and

deferred decision-making, IndiaRs.s technology industry

revenue (inclusive of hardware) is anticipated to surge

to $254 billion in FY 2024, marking a 3.8% year-on-

year growth, representing an addition of over $9 billion

compared to the previous year. Export revenues are

poised to breach the $200 billion milestone, registering a

3.3% year-on-year growth, while the domestic technology

sector is expected to surpass $54 billion, marking a

robust 5.9% year-on-year growth. The Indian IT sector,

which experienced a contraction in hiring amidst a global

economic slowdown and funding constraints, is poised

for a positive turnaround, with projections indicating an

8-10% increase in hiring in 2024 and beyond.

India stands as the premier offshoring destination for

IT companies worldwide, showcasing its prowess in

delivering both onshore and offshore services to global

clientele. The IT industry contributed 7.4% to IndiaRs.s GDP

in FY 22, with expectations to elevate its contribution to

10% by 2025, and is poised to surpass the US$ 350 billion

mark by 2026.

Amidst this transformative wave, InspirisysRs.s Product

Engineering Division (PeD) emerges as an entity, offering

bespoke services tailored to the current technology

landscape and emerging trends. From Cloud Services

and Data Science to DevOps, RPA, Artificial Intelligence,

Machine Learning, Analytics, Testing & Test Automation,

and Consulting, we empower businesses worldwide

to thrive in the digital era by providing comprehensive

solutions and expertise

C. HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

In recent years, the realm of human resource management

has undergone a transformative journey. As the global

business landscape has evolved, so too have the

strategies and methodologies for talent management and

organizational development. In 2023, business leaders

and organizations confronted significant shifts impacting

the workplace, including inflationary pressures affecting

both employer and employee budgets, the emergence

of generative AI (GenAI), geopolitical instability, notable

labour strikes, heightened debates over return-to-

office (RTO) mandates, and evolving legal and societal

landscapes surrounding DEI initiatives, among other

factoRs.Leaders who proactively devise explicit business

and talent strategies to navigate these trends will confer

a competitive edge upon their organizations in terms of

talent outcomes and the achievement of strategic goals.

The practice of cross-training employees across various

domains carries substantial long-term advantages, as

employees with proficiency across multiple domains are

better positioned to adapt as roles evolve with emerging

technologies and business paradigms. This approach

is particularly appealing for organizations facing the

prospect of losing decades of institutional knowledge and

specialized expertise.

The focal point for the current year and the subsequent

five years will be on elevating employee experiences,

nurturing diverse talent pools, and fostering a culture

of continual learning and development. By prioritizing

initiatives aimed at empowerment and engagement, an

environment can be cultivated where each individual

can thrive and contribute to the collective success of the

organization.

Prioritizing safety and security necessitates the

implementation of robust measures to establish a

secure working environment. Creating a safe workplace

entail adopting policies on the Prevention of Sexual

Harassment at the Workplace (POSH) in compliance with

the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at

the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act,

2013. These policies are gender-neutral and entail the

formation of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to

address complaints related to sexual harassment. Such

measures underscore the organizationRs.s dedication to

providing a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees.

In conclusion, as organizations navigate the complexities

of the modern business landscape, it becomes

increasingly clear that success hinges on their ability

to adapt, innovate, and prioritize the well-being and

inclusion of their workforce. By proactively addressing

challenges such as evolving technological landscapes,

shifting societal norms, and the imperative for diversity

and equity, leaders can position their organizations for

long-term resilience and competitiveness.

D. FOCUS AREAS OF THE COMPANY

The key areas of the Inspirisys is to focus on high value

and high Margin services business in India.

More focus to increase the share of the offshore and

onsite business is essential to be invested in. Continue to

work with customer to identify products in the new areas

of compliance, Statutory changes, Risk areas for target

private and PSU sector.

With CMMI Level 5 certification, ISL aims to keep up

with continuous improvement on the delivery process

and Framework to improve the delivery quality. A strong

governance and monitoring is put in place to ensure to

achieve. Stringent awareness to teams is being ensured

to achieve delivery excellence.

ItRs.s imperative that Inspirisys as a Technology company

providing various services to its customers continuously

should be abreast of various technology trends to

propose right solutions to the customers achieve apt

solutions for their business problems. Inspirisys continues

to invest in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning as

it is the technology of future. With the varied offerings

and capabilities being built in the new technologies, the

company is geared to offer a wide spectrum of services

that are in demand both in domestic and overseas

markets. The ability to stitch together complex, integrated

solutions that address the needs of all stakeholders in the

enterprise, along with the high levels of trust engendered

in customer relationships, helps us to win transformation

deals.

Cloud Technologies, Data Engineering, Analytics

continue to be the areas customers expect to capitalise.

Also, the shift towards these recent technologies like

Cloud, Automation, Artificial Intelligence etc. and our

investments on these will prove right opportunities.

BFSI, Manufacturing, Telecom and Healthcare Domain

specific solutions and GTMs will provide end to end

solutions extend better foot print with existing as well as

prospective clients.

E. BUSINESS ANALYSIS BY DIVISION

Inspirisys is a system integrator that can provide

technology solutions for customer problems. As a part

of customer Digital Transformation journey, the gamut of

Technology services includes the following :

• Digital Transformation journey consultancy and road

map

• AI/ML Maturity Road Map consultation

• Application Modernization, Development,

Re-engineering

• Cloud Enablement, Native Application Development

• Data Engineering and Migration

• Mobile Application development

• Managed Services and Tools & Automation.

The Product Engineering & Development Practice

continues to focus on Cloud Based Application Solutions,

Application development, Technology refresh, Robotic

Process Automation, DevOps, Analytics, Artificial

Intelligence, Machine Learning. Besides, our Microsoft

Dynamics offering is promising with the growing demand

in the Middle East market.

ISLRs.s exclusive IP & USP Solution viz. GBS (Govt.

Business Suite) and GBM. It is leading, feature rich and

comprehensive solution for remittances and payment

of government Payments and Receivables. This GBS

is enhanced version of GBM. GBS is highly scalable,

secure version of GBM built using newwe architecture

and technologies. ISL is also trusted implementation

partner Edgeverve. We continue our relationship

as an implementation partner for Finacle providing

Implementation, Migration, Support & Customization

as an offering and have been instrumental in multiple

migrations. ISL is well geared with most recent versions

(11.x) of Finacle and also build team on Digital Layers of

Finacle.

ISL is certified for CMMI Level 5 Certification to gear up

ISL for Global delivery Practices. Gearing ISL for global

business when the overseas markets return better from

the current recession due to conflicts across countries.

F. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board continues to provide the guidance to the

company in terms of ascertaining the risk factors as

applicable to the companyRs.s business and providing the

direction to assess and mitigate the same. The company

periodically assesses the risks involved in the business

and reports to the Board for them to take necessary steps

in mitigating them.

G. DETAILED REVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial statements are prepared in compliance with

the Companies Act, 2013 and Ind AS.

The following table gives an overview of the financial

results of the company on a consolidated basis:

Particulars Year ended 31 March 2024 Year ended 31 March 2023 Rs. in Lakhs % Rs. in Lakhs % Revenue Revenue from operations 49,049 99% 37,167 99% Other income 373 1% 487 1% Total revenue 49,422 100% 37,654 100% Expenses Material / Service Costs 19,456 42% 10,953 30% Employee Benefit expense 12,264 27% 11,371 33% Other expenses, including impairment losses 14,143 31% 11,949 37% Total expenses 45,863 100% 34,273 100% EBITDA 3,559 7% 3,381 9% Finance costs 1,058 2% 778 2% Depreciation and amortization expense 458 1% 557 1% Profit / (loss) before tax and exceptional items 2,043 4% 2,046 6% Profit / (loss) before tax 2,043 4% 2,046 6% Tax expense 497 1% 411 1% Profit / (loss) for the year 1,546 3% 1,635 - Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax) (1,179) 1% (1,889) - Profit for the year 367 1% (254) -1% Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 107 - (662) -2% Total comprehensive income for the year 474 1% (916) -2% Total comprehensive income after Minority Interest 474 1% (916) -2%

H. REVENUE ANALYSIS

BUSINESS MIX FY 2024 % FY 2023 % SI - System Integration 21,337 42.9% 12,117 31.0% Services 27,162 54.7% 25,644 65.8% WMS - Warranty Management Services 1,186 2.4% 1,247 3.2% TOTAL 49,685 100% 39,035 100%

I. DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

The Company has been following straight-line basis of

depreciation and has depreciated assets based on the

rates mentioned in the Companies Act. In respect of

application software, estimated useful life of the assets

is taken as 7 years and has accordingly amortized the

value of the software assets capitalized. Intangible asset

in the form of goodwill is being amortized over a period of

ten yeaRs.Considering the indefinite life of the goodwill,

the Amortisation of goodwill has been stopped from

the financial year 2018-19. This asset will be tested for

impairment at the end of every financial year.

Adoption of Ind AS 116:

The lease liability is measured at the present value of the

lease payments to be made over the lease term. Lessees

accrete the lease liability to reflect interest and reduce

liability to reflect lease payments made. The right of use

asset is initially measured at the amount of the lease

liability, adjusted for lease pre-payments, lease incentives

received, lesseeRs.s initial direct cost and an estimate of

restoration, removal and dismantling costs. The related

right of use asset is depreciated in accordance with the

depreciation requirements of Ind AS 116.

J. FINANCING COSTS

The Company had obtained working capital loans from

Japanese banks at a much lower cost on account of

guarantees from CAC Holdings Corporation, Japan, the

holding company. The Company obtained sanction of

working capital limits from an Indian bank without any

Corporate Guarantee.The finance cost at consolidated

level is higher than last year due to Increase in interest

rates on existing loans and additional loans taken by

subsidiary companies.

K. TAXATION

The company on account of the brought forward business

losses did not provide for the tax under the normal

computation. Accordingly, the tax has been provided

under the provisions of MAT. Further on account of losses

in the overseas subsidiary no taxes are provided for the

year under review for the overseas subsidiary companies.

The Consolidated Balance Sheet of Inspirisys Solutions Limited is given below :

Consolidated Balance Sheet of Inspirisys Solutions Limited

Particulars As at 31 March 2024 As at 31 March 2023 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 464 450 Goodwill 542 542 Right of Use 59 204 Other Intangible assets 299 363 Intangible asset under development 81 42 Financial assets - Trade receivables 73 39 - Other financial assets 60 198 Income tax assets (net) 3,091 3,199 Other non-current assets 1,199 509 5,868 5,778 Current assets Inventories 386 364 Financial assets - Trade receivables 9,818 8,348 - Cash and cash equivalents 4,773 3,081 - Other bank balances 1,137 122 - Other financial assets 679 697 Other current assets 3,573 2,813 Discontinued operations 59 - 20,425 15,425 Total assets 26,293 21,203

Consolidated Balance Sheet of Inspirisys Solutions Limited

Particulars As at 31 March 2024 As at 31 March 2023 Equity Equity share capital 3,962 3,962 Other equity (1,033) (4,799) 2,929 (837) Non - Controlling Interests Non - Current liabilities Financial liabilities - Borrowings 584 553 Lease liability 15 77 Provisions 87 921 686 1,551 Current liabilities Financial liabilities - Borrowings 8,135 9,715 Lease Liability 54 159 - Trade payables 6,116 4,789 - Other financial liabilities 3,368 2,837 Other current liabilities 4,685 2,703 Provisions 269 286 Discontinued operations 51 - 22,678 20,489 Total equity and liabilities 26,293 21,203

Key Ratios on Standalone basis