Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

102.6
(2.82%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:30 PM

Inspirisys Sol. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Inspirisys Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 08th of November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year to date ended 30th September 2024. With reference to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations), we wish to inform you that, as required in terms of Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of LODR Regulations, the Board of Directors of Inspirisys Solutions Limited (Company) at its meeting held on 08th November, 2024 considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year to date ended 30th September, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Inspirisys Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202422 Apr 2024
Inspirisys Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting - Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Inspirisys Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and year to date ended 31st December, 2023. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year to date ended 31st December, 2023 on the Recommendation of the Audit Committee. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year to date ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Inspirisys Sol.: Related News

No Record Found

