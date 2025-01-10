To

THE MEMBERS OF INSPIRISYS SOLUTIONS LIMITED

The Directors are pleased to present the 29th Annual Report of the Company together with the Standalone and

Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS Rs. in lakhs

Particulars Consolidated Standalone 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Total Revenue 49,422 37,654 48,150 36,001 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 3,559 3,381 3,863 3,414 Finance costs 1,058 778 748 650 Depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss 458 557 458 560 Profit / (loss) before tax and exceptional items 2,043 2,046 2,657 2,206 Profit / (loss) before tax 2,043 2,046 2,657 2,206 Profit / (Loss) of discontinued Operations (1,179) (1,889) - - Tax expense 497 411 497 411 Profit / (loss) for the year 367 (254) 2,160 1,795 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 107 (662) (45) (10) Total comprehensive income for the year 474 (916) 2,115 1,785

2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Consolidated Revenue stood at Rs. 49,422 Lakhs for the year

ended March 31, 2024 which is an increase of 31% on a

Revenue of Rs. 37,654 Lakhs achieved for March 31, 2023. Total

Revenue on a Standalone basis for the year ended 31st March

2024 stood at Rs. 48,150 Lakhs which is an incre(=^~} 34% from

the Total Revenue of Rs. 36,001 Lakhs reported for year ended

31st March, 2023.

Increase in revenue has come from all segments of the business

within India except warranty management services division.

India standalone business was good during the year with

the company winning some large infra products and services

projects. However, the US market continued to be sluggish due

to recession and continuing Russia and Ukraine war.

Growth in Revenue and Margins from India and loss curtailed

at Dubai subsidiary which has gone in for liquidation helped

the company improve the consolidated EBITDA for the financial

year ended 31st March 2024 to Rs. 3,559 Lakhs compared to

Rs. 3,381 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March 2023. EBITDA on

a standalone basis for the year ended 31st March 2024 was

Rs. 3,863 Lakhs compared to Rs. 3,414 Lakhs for the year ended

31st March 2023.

The companyRs.s consolidated and standalone performance was

profitable with a PBT of Rs. 864 Lakhs after adjusting for losses

from discontinued operations and Rs. 2,657 Lakhs respectively

for March 31, 2024. The company started voluntary liquidation

process of its subsidiary company in Dubai due to continued

losses. The Results of the discontinued operations are shown

as separate line items in the Financial Statements of the

current period as per IAS 105.

3. DIVIDEND

The Company has made profit in the financial year 2023-

2024. However the retained earnings of the company is still

in negative and hence the Directors of the company do not

recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

4. HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

Ensuring the acquisition and retention of top-tier talent remains

the primary objective of our HR function, a commitment

substantiated by tangible outcomes reflecting the pivotal role

of the Human Resource function in the companyRs.s growth

trajectory and strategic endeavouRs.Recognizing that people

are the cornerstone of its competitiveness, the company

remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent by

harnessing the power of technology.

To achieve this, the Company has set in place an agile Talent

Acquisition System designed to swiftly respond to business

needs by ensuring a steady stream of skilled resources.

The head count of the company was 1621 as on 31st March,

2024.

Employing a robust on boarding model, the company

effectively integrates newly acquired associates into its cultural

fabric, fostering a sense of belonging and alignment with

organizational values.

The learning and development team working as part of the

Human Resources function has imparted 4079 man-days of

training to employees on various technology solutions and skill

development.

Acknowledging the rapid evolution of technology, we

proactively engage in training initiatives, arming our workforce

with the acumen to navigate emerging complexities, meet

market demands, and consistently deliver exemplary service to

our clients. Emphasizing performance enhancement through

ongoing training and development stands as a cornerstone of

the HR strategy.

Furthermore, the company places paramount importance

on fostering open, transparent communication channels

with employees, as evident from the voluntary attrition rate

during the year, which was 30 percent, aligning with prevailing

industry standards amidst dynamic market conditions.

5. BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AND QUALITY INITIATIVES

ISL is committed to assure Delivery certainty and Quality to

its customeRs.As part of this commitment, ISL teams have

embraced CMMI Level 5 Development 2.0 Process and metrics

based framework that needs continuous improvement giving

scope to bettering processes. This journey resulted in getting

certified in CMMI Level 5 certification.

The processes adopted are helping to continuously look into

our processes for improvement.

In FY 2023-2024 the company kept the Quality Management

Systems updated with continued investment in technologies,

infrastructure and processes.

The company has certifications for:

• ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System)

• ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management

System)

• ISO 20000-1:2018 (Service Management System)

• CMMI Level 5 Dev 2.0

• ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System)

• SOC 2 Type II (System and Organization Controls).

The Company has various policies, processes and systems

in place that will not only enable strengthening and smooth

functioning of the operations but also improve the quality of

operations.

6. DOCUMENTS PLACED ON THE WEBSITE

(www.inspirisys.com)

The following documents have been placed on the CompanyRs.s

website in compliance with the Companies Act:

a. Consolidated and Standalone Financial Statements of the

Company.

b. Separate audited accounts in respect of subsidiaries as

per fourth proviso to Section 136(1).

c. Details of Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees to

report genuine concerns as per proviso to Section 177(10).

d. The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent

Directors.

e. Details of unpaid dividend as per Section 124(2).

7. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The company has only one operational subsidiary company

Inspirisys Solutions North America a wholly owned subsidiary

registered in the State of California, USA as on 31st March,

2024. The other wholly owned subsidiaries in Japan, UK,

Delaware, USA and India had suspended operations since

March 2020, March 2022 and March 2019 respectively.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024 the wholly

owned subsidiary in United Arab Emirates (Dubai) has started

the process of voluntary liquidation. The Company also has

a branch office in Singapore. There are no associate or joint

venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). The Statutory Audit Report of the

Subsidiary Companies for the financial year are placed before

the Audit Committee and reviewed by them. Shareholders

interested in obtaining a copy of the audited annual accounts

of the subsidiary companies may write to the Company

Secretary. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the

Act, a statement containing the salient features of financial

statements of the CompanyRs.s subsidiaries is in Form No. AOC-

1, which forms part of this Annual Report.

As required by the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the

Company has adopted the regulations and formulated a Policy

for determining Material Subsidiaries and the said policy is

available on the CompanyRs.s website www.inspirisys.com. As

per the policy the wholly owned subsidiary Inspirisys Solutions

IT Resources Limited is material subsidiary of the Company

in accordance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the

year under purview. The material subsidiary of the Company

has also undertaken the Secretarial Audit in line with the

requirements of Regulation 24A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations

2015.

8. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT REQUIRED UNDER

SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards

of governance and has also implemented several best

governance practices. The report on Corporate Governance

as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 forms part of the

Annual Report. The Certificate from the Practising Company

Secretaries of the Company confirming compliance with the

conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the report

on Corporate Governance.

9. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report and various

initiatives and future prospects of the Company for the

year under review, as stipulated under the Securities and

Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate

Annexure II that forms an integral part of this Report.

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to

the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable

accounting standards have been followed and there are

no material departures;

11. they have selected such accounting policies and applied

them consistently and made judgments and estimates

that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and

fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end

of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for

that period;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the

maintenance of adequate accounting records in

accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding

the assets of the Company and for preventing and

detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going

concern basis;

v. they have laid down internal financial controls to be

followed by the Company and such internal financial

controls are adequate and operating effectively;

vi. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance

with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such

systems are adequate and operating effectively.

On the basis of the internal financial control framework

and compliance systems established and maintained by the

Company, the work performed by the Internal, Statutory and

Secretarial Auditors, including Internal Financial Controls Audit

over financial reporting by the Statutory Auditors and the

reviews performed by management and the relevant Board

committees, including the Audit committee, the Board is of the

opinion that the CompanyRs.s Internal Financial Controls were

adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-2024.

11. STATUTORY AUDITORRs.S REPORT

Management response to the qualification in the Statutory

AuditorRs.s Report : -

As disclosed with Note 7c to the Standalone Financial and

Consolidated Financial Statements, the Company has a trade

receivable of Rs. 4,049 Lakhs as on 31 March 2024 (Rs. 4,033 Lakhs

as on 31 March 2023) from one of its subsidiary company

Inspirisys Solutions North America, Inc (ISNA). The balance

reflects accumulation of receivables since 2018-19. ISNA, the

wholly owned subsidiary of Inspirisys Solutions Limited (ISL),

India is the marketing arm for the offshore services offered

and delivered to the US customers of ISNA from ISL India. ISNA

has been working with customers in North America and have

been engaging them for onsite business in the US and offshore

business for ISL India. The trade receivables in the books of ISL

India represents services performed and billed on ISNA over

the years in respect of offshore services for the clients of ISNA.

The Management is working on turning around the business

performance of ISNA and are hopeful of generating profits to

pay ISL India against the trade receivables and to this effect

have drawn up business plans for the subsidiary for the next

few yeaRs.In view of the above, the Management considers

not making any provision towards any expected credit loss

against these Accounts Receivable from ISNA including GST

liability if any on such export receivables together with interest

thereon as we are hopeful of collecting the dues from ISNA.

The impact of non-compliance with Clause C.20 of the Master

Direction - Export of Goods and Services (Updated as on 22nd

November, 2022) for non-realization of export proceeds within

stipulated timeline has been determined to be immaterial to

the standalone & consolidated financial statements.

12. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES MADE BY THE COMPANY

UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LODR)

REGULATIONS, 2015 TO THE STOCK EXCHANGES

• Proceeding of the 28th Annual General Meeting of the

Company dated on 30th June, 2023.

• Details of pendency of litigations / disputes which have

impact on the Company as per Schedule III, Part A, and

Part B which is a material event disclosed upon application

of the guidelines for material referred in sub regulation

(4) of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

dated on 14th August, 2023.

• Received the copy of SEBI final order no. QJA/GG/CFID-

SEC4/29359/2023-24 dated on September 20, 2023.

• Intimation regarding initiation of Voluntary Winding Up

and Liquidation of Inspirisys Solutions DMCC a wholly-

owned subsidiary dated on 28th September, 2023.

• Company received the Initial Public Announcement in

respect of Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares from the

Manager of the Offer dated on 10th November, 2023.

• Board of Directors of the Company approved the proposal

of Voluntary Delisting of the Equity Shares dated on 16th

November, 2023.

• Proceedings relating to the resolutions passed by way of

Postal Ballot through e-voting by the Shareholders 30th

December, 2023.

• Received In-Principle Application Approval from both the

Stock Exchanges dated on 28th March, 2024.

• Company received the Detailed Public Announcement

and Letter of Offer dated on 30th March, 2024.

• Formation of Independent Directors Committee for the

recommendations in relation to the Voluntary Delisting of

equity shares of the Company dated on 01st April, 2024.

• Outcome of the Reverse Book Building Process pursuant

to Regulation 17(3) of the SEBI Delisting of Equity Shares

Regulations 2021 dated on 19th April, 2024.

• Submission of post offer public announcement for failure

of voluntary delisting offer from BSE and NSE dated on

23rd1 April, 2024.

13. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY

ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS

AND OUTGO

The Company has strong commitment towards conservation

of energy and adoption of latest technology in its areas of

operations. The particulars as prescribed under Rule 8(3) of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are set out in an Annexure-

III that forms an integral part of this Report.

14. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors met on 19th March, 2024 and

evaluated the performance of Non-Independent Directors,

the Board as a whole and Chairperson of the company and

information flow from the Company. Details regarding the

same is provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming

part of the Annual Report of the Company.

15. EVALUATION OF THE BOARDRs.S PERFORMANCE

The Board of Directors has carried out performance evaluation

of Board, its Committee and individual Directors, in accordance

with the manner specified by Nomination and Remuneration

Committee and as approved by the Board of the Company.

The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out is

explained in the Corporate Governance report forming part of

the Annual Report of the Company.

16. AUDITORS

a) Statutory Auditors

In terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the

second term of office of M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP,

Chartered Accountants (FirmRs.s Registration No. 001076N/

N500013) Statutory Auditors of the Company, will expire

at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General

Meeting of the Company.

The Reports given by the Statutory Auditors on the

financial statement of the company forms part of this

Annual Report. The Auditors have issued a Qualified

Report with respect to certain receivables from a

wholly owned subsidiary company Inspirisys Solutions

North America and the Management has provided its

response to the qualification in the notes to the financial

statement. The notes on financial statement referred to

in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call

for any further comments.

As required under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015), the

Auditors have confirmed that they hold a valid certificate

issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India.

Consequent to the expiry of the term of M/s Walker

Chandiok & Co LLP, as statutory auditors of the company,

the Audit Committee and Board have evaluated and

recommend the appointment of M/s. MSKA & Associates,

Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 105047W),

as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a period

of five years (First Term) from the conclusion of this

29th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the

34th Annual General Meeting to be held in the Financial

Year 2028-2029.

As required under the provisions of Section 139 and 141

of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received

written consent and certificate from M/s. MSKA &

Associates, Chartered Accountants, to the effect that

their appointment, if made, would be in conformity with

the limits specified in the section.

b) Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the

Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment

and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014,

the Company has appointed Mr. M.Alagar, Managing

Partner (Membership No. F7488 and CoP No. 8196)

of M/s. M. Alagar & Associates, Practicing Company

Secretaries, Chennai to undertake the Secretarial Audit

of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March,

2024. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed as Annexure

IV to this report. The said Secretarial Audit report does

not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse

remarks.

Inspirisys Solutions IT Resources Limited, an unlisted

material subsidiary of the Company has obtained

Secretarial Audit Report from a Practising Company

Secretary and it does not have any qualification or adverse

remark. The same is available on the CompanyRs.s website

i.e. www.inspirisys.com/investors

17. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to the remuneration and other details,

as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,

2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment

and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are

provided in the Annual Report. In terms of Section 197(12) of

the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules 5(2) & 5(3) of the

Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial

Personnel) Rules, 2014 the annexures relating to the details of

the employees who draw remuneration in excess of the limits

in terms of the above provisions and the statement containing

the name of top ten employees in terms of remuneration

drawn are excluded in the Annual Report which is being sent to

the Shareholders of the Company in terms of the first proviso

to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. The aforesaid

annexures are available for inspection in electronic mode and

any member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may

write to the Company Secretary.

18. FIXED DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted deposits either from public

falling within the meaning of sub-section (31) of Section 2 and

Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed

thereunder and as such no amount on account of principal

or interest on deposits were outstanding - as on the date of

Balance Sheet.

19. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 and Schedule VII

of the Companies Act, 2013, Corporate Social Responsibility

Committee was formed by the Company to recommend:

(a) the policy on Corporate Social Responsibility and

(b) implementation of the CSR Projects or Programs to be

undertaken by the Company as per CSR Policy for consideration

and approval by the Board of DirectoRs.The policy on

Corporate Social Responsibility is available on the companyRs.s

website www.inspirisys.com. Detailed report on CSR activities

in the prescribed format is forming part of this annual report

as annexure.

As a responsible Corporate Entity, at Inspirisys Solutions

Limited, we always strive to make a positive and lasting impact

on our environment and the community we operate in. In the

year 2023-24, the company through its CSR efforts initiated

a collaborated CSR Program on "Special Education for 23

Students" between Inspirisys Solutions Limited & Anandam

(A registered Public Charitable Trust under Indian Trust Act,

1882).

This program helped the students for Special Educators,

Physio/Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Athletic Sports

Coach, Counsellor, Caregivers, Skating Activities, Assessment

Consultation, Functional Academics, Therapy Activities for

daily living, Outbound Training, Teachers Training Programs,

Parent Training Orientation and Home visits for remedial &

Therapy. Through this programme, around 23 students are

benefited.

20. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMPs)

Directors

Mr. Toru Horiuchi, (DIN: 08111162) Director is liable to retire

by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being

eligible, offers himself for reappointment. The brief profile of

the Director is furnished in the Notice convening the AGM of

the Company.

21. POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT

WORKPLACE

The Company has adopted a Policy on Prevention of

Sexual Harassment at Workplace which is in line with the

requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the

workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

The policy has been formed in order to prohibit, prevent or

deter the commission acts of sexual harassment at workplace.

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to

redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

All employees are covered under the Policy and the Policy is

gender neutral. During the year there were no cases pending

for disposal.

22. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Directors take this opportunity to thank the CompanyRs.s

employees, customers, vendors, investors, alliance partners,

business associates, bankers for their continuous support

given by them to the Company and their confidence reposed

on the management. The Directors also thank the Central

and the State Governments in India, Governments of the

countries where the Company has operations and concerned

Government departments and agencies for their continued

co-operation. The Directors acknowledge the unstinted

commitment and valuable contribution made by all members

of the Inspirisys family.