AGM 28/06/2024 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 22nd June 2024 to Friday, 28th June 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting for the year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of the 29th AGM of the Company . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. With reference to our Covering Letter ISL/SS/SE/26/2024-2025 dated 28th June, 2024 filed with the stock exchanges and subsequent mail received from BSE on 01st June 2024 at 12:58 P.M to include the conclusion time of the meeting, we hereby submit our revised proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024)