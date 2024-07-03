Inspirisys Solutions Ltd Summary

Inspirisys Solutions Limited (Formerly Known as Accel Frontline Limited) was incorporated on 8 June 1995. Inspirisys enables enterprises to re-imagine their businesses for the ever-changing digital world. The Company is a leading information technology services and consulting company in India along with having a global footprint across North America, Middle East, UK, Japan, and Singapore markets.The Company offer an integrated portfolio of world-class solutions & services across Infrastructure, IoT, Enterprise Security & Risk Services, Cloud & Mobility and Product Engineering & Development to Industry Verticals like BFSI, Telecom, Government / PSU, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Apart from this, it also provide IT training through their subsidiary - Inspirisys Solutions IT Resources Limited. The Companys principal lines of business is IT services which includes, providing system integration solutions comprising network design, hardware and software, IT infrastructure management solutions, warranty management solutions for imported and indigenous equipment, development, implementation and maintenance of software applications.The Company acquired the banking services business of Telesis Global Solutions Ltd effective from October 1, 2006. In October 2006, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 5,635,950 Equity Shares, comprising a Fresh Issue of 5,175,667 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 460,283 Equity Shares. In 2007-08, the Company acquired the Networking and Telecom solutions business of New Delhi based Network Programs India Limited on a slump sale basis, which included , the two associate companies namely , Network Programs (Japan), Inc. USA and Network Programs (USA) Inc,USA and they became the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company effective from January 1, 2008. One of the major development during the year 2008 was AFL becoming a group company of BT . One of the promoters and the largest shareholder of the company Frontline Technologies Corporation Ltd (FTC) was acquired by BT Singapore Pte Ltd and rechristened as BT Frontline Pte Ltd (BTF). Subsequent to this acquisition, BTF acquired additional 9% from the Indian promoters Accel Limited , making the Company a 51 % subsidiary of BT Frontline. The Company acquired XLNC InfoTech Solutions Private Limited,(XLNC), based out of Bangalore in 2009. This company together with the Warranty Management Services Division was sold effective from January 1, 2009. In 2017, the Company sold its entire stake on its subsidiary Company M/s. Accel Systems & Technologies Pte.Ltd., (ASTL) Singapore for the value of S$ 19.38 Million to M/s. StarHub Ltd., Singapore on 10th July, 2017 and ASTL ceased to be a Subsidiary of the Company. The Company issued and allotted 42,30,000 equity shares and 56,25,000 equity shares to CAC Holdings Corporation, Promoter on a preferential basis on 27th March, 2019 and 19th June, 2019 respectively.