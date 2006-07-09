To the Members of Inspirisys Solutions Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial

statements of Inspirisys Solutions Limited (Rs.the CompanyRs.),

which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March

2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other

Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow

and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then

ended and notes to the standalone financial statements,

including material accounting policy information and

other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and

according to the explanations given to us, except for the

possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for

Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid

standalone financial statements give the information

required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Rs.the ActRs.) in the

manner so required and give a true and fair view in

conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Rs.Ind

ASRs.) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and

other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of

the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024,

and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its

cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended

on that date

Basis for Qualified Opinion

3. As detailed in Note 7(c) to the standalone financial

statements, the Company has reported an amount of

Rs. 4,049 Lakhs as trade receivables from its wholly owned

subsidiary, Inspirisys Solutions North America, Inc.,

USA as at 31 March 2024 which are significantly overdue.

Further, due to non-realization of aforesaid trade

receivables within the prescribed time limit, the Company

is in non-compliance with Clause C.20 of the Master

Direction - Export of Goods and Services (Updated as on

November 22, 2022) ("Master Direction") and is liable

to pay Goods and Service Tax (GST) liability along with

interest and penalty on such export sales in accordance

with sub rule 1 of 96A of Central Goods and Service Tax

(CGST) Rules, 2017. The impact of noncompliance with the

Master Direction for non-realization of export proceeds

within stipulated timeline has been determined by the

Management to be immaterial to the standalone financial

statements. The management is confident of recovering

the aforesaid receivables from the subsidiary based on

the business plans as detailed out in the management

note and accordingly, no expected credit loss provision

has been made against such long outstanding receivables

under Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments and no provision

is recognized towards aforesaid GST liability including

interest and penalty. However, in the absence of sufficient

appropriate audit evidence regarding the timing and

extent of cash flows that will be available with the

subsidiary to settle these dues, we are unable to comment

upon the recoverability of the carrying value of the said

trade receivables as at 31 March 2024 and impact on

GST liability, including penalty and interest that may be

levied, and the consequential impact thereof, if any, on

the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Our report on audited standalone financial statement for

the year ended 31 March 2023 has been qualified in this

regard.

4. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards

on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those standards are further

described in the AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of

the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with

the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (Rs.ICAIRs.) together with the ethical

requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial

statements under the provisions of the Act and the

rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical

responsibilities in accordance with these requirements

and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence

we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide

a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matter

5. Key audit matters are those matter that, in our professional

judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the

standalone financial statements of the current period.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit

of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming

our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate

opinion on these matters.

6. In addition to the matters described in the Basis for

Qualified Opinion, we have determined the matters

described below to be the key audit matters to be

communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recoverability assessment of trade receivables Our audit procedures in relation to recoverability assessment of trade receivables included but were not limited to the following: Refer Note 2(s) for accounting policy for impairment of trade receivables and Note 38(e) for credit risk disclosures. • Obtained a detailed understanding of revenue recognition and receivables provisioning policies, design of controls and how they are being applied. The Company has reported trade receivables of 15,625 Lakhs as at 31 March 2024 and expected credit losses allowance of 1,963 lakhs as detailed in Note 7 of the accompanying standalone financial statements. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls that the company has established in relation to revenue recognition. Due to customer profile, the Company has significant receivable balances that are past the credit period for the product as well as services operating segments. The management measures expected credit loss on its trade receivables using lifetime expected loss model as prescribed by Ind AS 109: Financial Instruments, which involves significant management judgements and estimates. • On a sample basis, we rolled out and obtained direct receivables confirmations from the customers of the Company having outstanding receivable balances as at balance sheet date, for ensuring the acknowledgement of debt by the customer. Considering the materiality of trade receivables balances to the Companys financial statements and the multiple estimates and judgements involved in the estimation of expected credit losses, this matter is considered as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Where responses to direct confirmations were not received, subsequent realization of the outstanding invoices or customer acknowledgement of goods received, or services rendered was assessed to ensure the acknowledgement of debt by the customer. • We tested the expected credit loss model including assumptions and underlying computation basis past historical results and our understanding of the business. • We also tested and considered analysis of ageing of receivables and payments received subsequent to year end to identify potentially impaired balances. • Ensured appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made in the financial statements with respect to the trade receivables and provisioning thereof in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Information other than the Financial Statements and

AuditorRs.s Report thereon

7. The CompanyRs.s Board ot Directors are responsible tor

the other intormation. The other intormation comprises

the intormation included in the Annual Report, but does

not include the standalone financial statements and our

auditorRs.s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected

to be made available to us after the date ot this auditorRs.s

report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does

not cover the other intormation and we will not express

any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit ot the standalone financial

statements, our responsibility is to read the other

intormation identified above when it becomes available

and, in doing so, consider whether the other intormation

is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial

statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or

otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, it we conclude that

there is a material misstatement therein, we are required

to communicate the matter to those charged with

governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with

Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The accompanying standalone financial statements have

been approved by the CompanyRs.s Board ot Directors.

The CompanyRs.s Board ot Directors is responsible tor the

matters stated in section 134(5) ot the Act with respect

to the preparation and presentation ot these standalone

financial statements that give a true and tair view ot the

financial position, financial pertormance including other

comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows

ot the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified

under section 133 ot the Act and other accounting

principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility

also includes maintenance ot adequate accounting

records in accordance with the provisions ot the Act

for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for

preventing and detecting trauds and other irregularities;

selection and application ot appropriate accounting

policies; making judgments and estimates that are

reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and

maintenance ot adequate internal financial controls, that

were operating effectively tor ensuring the accuracy and

completeness ot the accounting records, relevant to the

preparation and presentation ot the financial statements

that give a true and fair view and are free from material

misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of

Directors is responsible for assessing the CompanyRs.s

ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as

applicable, matters related to going concern and using

the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board

of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to

cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do

so.

10. Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing

the CompanyRs.s financial reporting process.

AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about

whether the financial statements as a whole are free from

material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error,

and to issue an auditorRs.s report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is

not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance

with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material

misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from

fraud or error and are considered material if, individually

or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to

influence the economic decisions of users taken on the

basis of these financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on

Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we

exercise professional judgment and maintain professional

skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement

of the financial statements, whether due to fraud

or error, design and perform audit procedures

responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence

that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis

for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material

misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for

one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion,

forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or

the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant

to the audit in order to design audit procedures that

are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section

143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for

expressing our opinion on whether the Company has

adequate internal financial controls with reference

to financial statements in place and the operating

effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies

used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates

and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of

DirectorsRs. use of the going concern basis of accounting

and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether

a material uncertainty exists related to events or

conditions that may cast significant doubt on the

CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If

we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we

are required to draw attention in our auditorRs.s report

to the related disclosures in the financial statements

or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our

opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit

evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRs.s

report. However, future events or conditions may

cause the Company to cease to continue as a going

concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and

content of the financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the financial statements

represent the underlying transactions and events in a

manner that achieves fair presentation; and

13. We communicate with those charged with governance

regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and

timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including

any significant deficiencies in internal control that we

identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with

a statement that we have complied with relevant

ethical requirements regarding independence, and to

communicate with them all relationships and other

matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our

independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with

governance, we determine those matters that were of

most significance in the audit of the financial statements

of the current period and are therefore the key audit

matteRs.We describe these matters in our auditorRs.s report

unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about

the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we

determine that a matter should not be communicated in

our report because the adverse consequences of doing

so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public

interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our

audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration

to its directors during the year in accordance with the

provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read

with Schedule V to the Act.

17. As required by the Companies (AuditorRs.s Report) Order,

2020 (Rs.the OrderRs.) issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in

the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in

paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. Further to our comments in Annexure-A, as required by

section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to

the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and except for the matter described in

the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, obtained all the

information and explanations which to the best of our

knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose

of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial

statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law

have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from

our examination of those books except for the possible

effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified

Opinion section and except for the matters stated in

paragraph 18(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g)

of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as

amended);

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this

report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in

the Basis for Qualified Opinion section,in our opinion, the

aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with

Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received

from the directors and taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31

March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms

of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts

and other matters connected therewith are as stated in

paragraph 3 of the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and

paragraph 18(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)

(b) of the Act and paragraph 18(h)(vi) below on reporting

under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial

controls with reference to financial statements of the

Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating

effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report

in Annexure B wherein we have expressed a modified

opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in

the AuditorRs.s Report in accordance with rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended),

in our opinion and to the best of our information and

according to the explanations given to us

i. The Company, as detailed in note 40 to the standalone

financial statements, has disclosed the impact of

pending litigations on its financial position as at 31

March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts

including derivative contracts for which there were

any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be

transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company during the year ended 31

March 2024.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the

best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note

39(h) to the standalone financial statements, no funds

have been advanced or loaned or invested (either

from borrowed funds or securities premium or any

other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or

in any persons or entities, including foreign entities

(Rs.the intermediariesRs.), with the understanding,

whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly

lend or invest in other persons or entities identified

in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company (Rs.the Ultimate BeneficiariesRs.) or provide any

guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best

of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 39(h)

to the standalone financial statements, no funds have

been received by the Company from any persons

or entities), including foreign entities (the Funding

Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in

writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or

entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on

behalf of the Funding Party (Rs.Ultimate BeneficiariesRs.)

or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf

of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as

considered reasonable and appropriate in the

circumstances, nothing has come to our notice

that has caused us to believe that the management

representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above

contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend

during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. As stated in Note 45 of the accompanying financial

statements and based on our examination which included

test checks, except for instances mentioned below, the

Company, in respect of financial year commencing on

or after 1 April 2023, has used accounting software for

maintaining its books of account which has a feature

of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same

has been operated throughout the year for all relevant

transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the

course of our audit we did not come across any instance

of audit trail feature being tampered with other than the

consequential impact of the exception given below.

Nature of exception noted Details of Exception Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The sub system CSMS used for contract management by the Company did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at the application and database level. Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The audit trail feature was not enabled at application and database level for the sub system iCSMS used for inventory and call management system to log any data changes.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FirmRs.s Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Mehulkumar Sharadkumar Janani Partner Membership No.: 118617 UDIN: 24118617BKBFFO3441 Place: Chennai Date: 10 May, 2024

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 17 of the Independent

AuditorRs.s Report of even date to the members of Inspirisys

Solutions Limited on the standalone financial statements for

the year ended 31 March 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and

given by the Company and the books of account and records

examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best

of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details

and situation of property, plant and equipment and

relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment and relevant

details of right-of-use assets have been physically

verified by the management during the year and

no material discrepancies were noticed on such

verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical

verification programme adopted by the Company, is

reasonable having regard to the size of the Company

and the nature of its assets.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable property

(including investment properties) (other than

properties where the Company is the lessee and the

lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the

lessee). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of

the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant

and equipment including right-of-use assets or

intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending

against the Company for holding any benami

property under the Prohibition of Benami Property

Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made

thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification

of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year,

except for goods-in-transit and inventory lying with

third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and

procedure of such verification by the management

is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more

in the aggregate for each class of inventory were

noticed as compared to book records. In respect

of inventory lying with third parties, these have

substantially been confirmed by the third parties

and in respect of goods-in-transit, these have been

confirmed from corresponding receipt and dispatch

inventory records.

(b) As disclosed in Note 17 to the standalone financial

statements, the Company has been sanctioned a

working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 crores, by banks

on the basis of security of current assets during the

year. Pursuant to the terms of the sanction letter, till

the time such limit remains unutilised, the Company

is not required to file any quarterly return or

statement with such banks or financial institutions.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the

nature of loans, to Subsidiaries as per details given

below :

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year : - Subsidiaries Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries Rs. 329

(b) The company has not made any investment, provided

any guarantee or given any sucurity or granted any

loans or advances in the nature of loans during the

year.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans

granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment

of principal and the payment of the interest has not

been stipulated and accordingly, we are unable to

comment as to whether the repayments/receipts of

principal interest are regular.

(d) In the absence of stipulated schedule of repayment

of principal and payment of interest in respect of

loans or advances in the nature of loans, we are

unable to comment as to whether there is any

amount which is overdue for more than 90 days.

Reasonable steps have been taken by the Company

for recovery of such principal amounts and interest.

(e) The company has not granted any loan or advance

in the nature of loans which has fallen due during

the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to

any party to settle the overdue loans / advances in

nature of loan that existed as at the beginning of the

year.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable

on demand or without specifying any terms or

period of repayment, as per details below:

Particulars All Parties Promorters Related Parties Aggregate of loans/ advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 329 - 329 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 329 - 329 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100% 100%

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and

explanations given to us, the Company has complied with

the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect

of loans, investments made as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits

or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the

Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not

applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect

of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to

the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the

prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the

cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods

and services tax, provident fund, employeesRs. state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material

statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company,

though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were

outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which

have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (Rs.) Amount paid under Protest (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Rs. in Lakhs Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Tax and Penalty 237 - 2013-14, 2014-15 & 2016-17 Appellate Tribunal, additional bench - Ernakulam Uttar Pradesh Trade Tax Act, 1948 Tax 2 - 2002-03 Trade Tax Tribunal, Lucknow Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 893 - 2005- 06, 2006- 07, 2007-08 & 2008-09 High Court, Chennai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 434 - 2008-09 Commissioner of Income Tax-Appeals, Chennai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 34 - 2009-10 High Court, Chennai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 117 - 2010-11 High Court, Chennai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 358 - 2012-13 & 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax-Appeals, Chennai Uttar Pradesh Trade Tax Act, 1948 Tax 11 - 2010-11 Deputy Commissioner

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to

us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as

income during the year in the tax assessments under the

Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been

previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its

loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon

to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us

including representation received from the management

of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures,

we report that the Company has not been declared a

willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or

government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanations given to us, money raised by way of term

loans were applied for the purposes for which these were

obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanations given to us, and on an overall examination

of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised

by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie,

not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us

and on an overall examination of the financial statements

of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds

from any entity or person on account of or to meet the

obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to

us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year

on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt

instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting

under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, the Company has not made any

preferential allotment or private placement of shares

or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures

during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause

3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the

information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the

Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed

or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations

given to us including the representation made to us by

the management of the Company, no report under sub-

section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by

the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13

of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the

Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations

given to us including the representation made to us by

the management of the Company, there are no whistle-

blower complaints received by the Company during the

year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules,

2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under

clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by

the Company with the related parties are in compliance

with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable.

Further, the details of such related party transactions have

been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as

required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24,

Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under

section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanations given to us, the Company has an internal

audit system which is commensurate with the size and

nature of its business as required under the provisions of

section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the

Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period

under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to

us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash

transactions with its directors or persons connected

with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause

3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the

provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to

the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c)

of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us

and as represented by the management of the Company,

the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies

(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in

the current financial year as well as the immediately

preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors

during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause

3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to

us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and

expected dates of realization of financial assets and

payment of financial liabilities, other information in

the accompanying the standalone financial statements,

our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors

and management and based on our examination of

the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has

come to our attention, which causes us to believe that

any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the

audit report indicating that Company is not capable

of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance

sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one

year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state

that this is not an assurance as to the future viability

of the company. We further state that our reporting is

based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and

we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all

liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the

balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company

as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to

us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts

towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any

ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of

the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause

3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not

applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial

statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment

has been included in respect of said clause under this

report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FirmRs.s Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Mehulkumar Sharadkumar Janani Partner Membership No.: 118617 UDIN : 24118617BKBFFO3441 Place: Chennai Date: 10 May 2024

Annexure B to the Independent AuditorRs.s Report of even

date to the members of Inspirisys Solutions Limited on

the Standalone financial statements for the year ended

31 March 2024.

Independent AuditorRs.s Report on the internal financial

controls with reference to financial statements under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Rs.the ActRs.)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial

statements of Inspirisys Solutions Limited(Rs.the CompanyRs.)

as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have

audited the internal financial controls with reference to

financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with

Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors is responsible for

establishing and maintaining internal financial controls

based on the internal financial controls over financial

reporting with reference to the financial statements

criteria established by the company considering the

essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities

include the design, implementation and maintenance of

adequate internal financial controls that were operating

effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct

of the CompanyRs.s business, including adherence to

the CompanyRs.s policies, the safe guarding of its assets,

the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the

accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and

the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as

required under the Act.

AuditorRs.s Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal

Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

CompanyRs.s internal financial controls with reference to

financial statements based on our audit. We conducted

our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

(Rs.ICAIRs.) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the

extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls

with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting (Rs.the Guidance NoteRs.) issued by the ICAI. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply

with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit

to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate

internal financial controls with reference to financial

statements were established and maintained and if such

controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain

audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal

financial controls with reference to financial statements

and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal

financial controls with reference to financial statements

includes obtaining an understanding of such internal

financial controls, assessing the risk that a material

weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design

and operating effectiveness of internal control based on

the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on

the auditorRs.s judgement, including the assessment of the

risks of material misstatement of the financial statements,

whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained

is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our

qualified audit opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial

controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to

Financial Statements

6. A companyRs.s internal financial controls with reference

to financial statements is a process designed to provide

reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial

reporting and the preparation of financial statements

for external purposes in accordance with generally

accepted accounting principles. A companyRs.s internal

financial controls with reference to financial statements

include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain

to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable

detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and

dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide

reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as

necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles,

and that receipts and expenditures of the company are

being made only in accordance with authorisations of

management and directors of the company; and (3)

provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or

timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or

disposition of the companyRs.s assets that could have a

material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with

Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial

controls with reference to financial statements, including

the possibility of collusion or improper management

override of controls, material misstatements due to error

or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections

of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with

reference to financial statements to future periods are

subject to the risk that the internal financial controls

with reference to financial statements may become

inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the

degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may

deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

8. According to the information and explanations given to us

and based on our audit, the following material weakness

has been identified in the operating effectiveness of the

CompanyRs.s internal financial controls with reference to

financial statements as at 31 March 2024:

a) The CompanyRs.s internal financial controls system with

respect to determination of expected credit losses on

trade receivables from affiliates as laid down under

Indian Accounting Standard (Rs.Ind ASRs.) 109 Rs.Financial

instrumentsRs., were not operating effectively, which

could lead to a potential material misstatement in

the value of trade receivables, recognition of loss

allowances and its consequential impact on the

earnings, other equity and related disclosures in the

accompanying standalone financial statements.

b) The CompanyRs.s internal financial controls system

with respect to accrual of Goods and Service Tax

(GST) liability on export sales to affiliates were not

operating effectively, which could lead to a potential

material misstatement in the value of Goods and

Service Tax liability including interest and penalty that

may be levied, and its consequential impact on the

earnings, other equity and related disclosures in the

accompanying standalone financial statements.

9. A Rs.material weaknessRs. is a deficiency, or a combination of

deficiencies, in internal financial controls with reference

to financial statements, such that there is a reasonable

possibility that a material misstatement of the companyRs.s

annual or interim financial statements will not be

prevented or detected on a timely basis.

10. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects,

adequate internal financial controls with reference to

financial statements as at 31 March 2024, based on the

internal control over financial reporting criteria established

by the company considering the essential components of

internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued

by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and

except for the possible effects of the material weakness

described above on the achievement of the objectives

of the control criteria, the CompanyRs.s internal financial

controls with reference to financial statements were

operating effectively as at 31 March 2024.

11. We have considered the material weakness identified

and reported above in determining the nature, timing,

and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the

standalone financial statements of the Company as at

and for the year ended 31 March 2024, and the material

weakness has affected our opinion on the standalone

financial statements of the Company and we have issued a

qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.