Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd
1.06
|0.05
|4.95
|67.43
|0
Supreme Industries Ltd
4615.15
|-86.80
|-1.85
|58624.81
|58.64
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
2651.8
|72.85
|2.82
|12963.59
|94.68
V I P Industries Ltd
488.65
|5.15
|1.07
|6939.78
|0
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
73.15
|-1.24
|-1.67
|4901.47
|391.68
Pearl Polymers Ltd
38.32
|-0.85
|-2.17
|64.49
|40.89
Finolex Industries Ltd
248.6
|-0.10
|-0.04
|15425.06
|32.1
Jai Corp Ltd
225.55
|-22.85
|-9.20
|4024.93
|61.06
Nilkamal Ltd
1937.7
|-26.35
|-1.34
|2891.05
|29.07
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd
3653.5
|218.50
|6.36
|4424.56
|31.07
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd
115.95
|0.81
|0.70
|323.90
|0
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd
14.65
|0.48
|3.39
|344.28
|67.24
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd
9.35
|0.40
|4.47
|19.01
|0
Premier Polyfilm Ltd
85.16
|4.04
|4.98
|891.99
|34.53
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd
158.76
|-3.08
|-1.90
|787.45
|37.98
Arrow Greentech Ltd
799.9
|-10.40
|-1.28
|1206.88
|19.21
Tokyo Plast International Ltd
131.04
|4.75
|3.76
|124.49
|137.37
Beardsell Ltd
41
|-0.42
|-1.01
|161.69
|19.54
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
1549.2
|58.85
|3.95
|7118.99
|167.97
Responsive Industries Ltd
267.06
|8.16
|3.15
|7120.05
|207.02
Apollo Pipes Ltd
467.7
|4.40
|0.95
|2060.13
|65.88
Astral Ltd
1621.6
|-25.70
|-1.56
|43561.81
|79.9
Time Technoplast Ltd
489.95
|4.65
|0.96
|11118.39
|59.31
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd
426.4
|-3.65
|-0.85
|4714.32
|36.13
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd
66.41
|-0.69
|-1.03
|193.88
|17.99
Tijaria Polypipes Ltd
11.36
|-0.24
|-2.07
|32.52
|0
Sanco Industries Ltd
4.57
|-0.23
|-4.79
|5.98
|0
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR
37.41
|-0.87
|-2.27
|72.18
|0
Ahimsa Industries Ltd
71.75
|3.40
|4.97
|39.28
|0
S J S Enterprises Ltd
1169.4
|-9.15
|-0.78
|3662.61
|45.31
AVSL Industries Ltd
151
|0.25
|0.17
|80.50
|32.75
Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd
245.18
|0.02
|0.01
|14.71
|14.63
R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd
408.2
|-8.30
|-1.99
|1019.68
|191.94
SMVD Poly Pack Ltd
11.55
|-0.55
|-4.55
|11.58
|0
Avro India Ltd
218.11
|4.27
|2.00
|234.16
|65.91
Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd
73.8
|3.10
|4.38
|69.74
|14.11
Kshitij Polyline Ltd
4.58
|-0.13
|-2.76
|41.76
|0
Prakash Pipes Ltd
501.65
|2.05
|0.41
|1199.86
|12.18
Aeron Composites Ltd
189.5
|8.05
|4.44
|322.53
|30.55
Cool Caps Industries Ltd
844.25
|1.45
|0.17
|975.95
|208.1
Master Components Ltd
314.9
|13.90
|4.62
|125.96
|44.99
Essen Speciality Films Ltd
728.3
|2.50
|0.34
|1809.03
|125.35
Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd
26.5
|-0.95
|-3.46
|30.05
|15
Solve Plastic Products Ltd
47.65
|2.25
|4.96
|20.81
|14.06
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
