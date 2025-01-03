iifl-logo-icon 1
Plastic products Sector Stocks List

Plastic products Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd

1.06

0.054.9567.430

Supreme Industries Ltd

4615.15

-86.80-1.8558624.8158.64

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

2651.8

72.852.8212963.5994.68

V I P Industries Ltd

488.65

5.151.076939.780

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

73.15

-1.24-1.674901.47391.68

Pearl Polymers Ltd

38.32

-0.85-2.1764.4940.89

Finolex Industries Ltd

248.6

-0.10-0.0415425.0632.1

Jai Corp Ltd

225.55

-22.85-9.204024.9361.06

Nilkamal Ltd

1937.7

-26.35-1.342891.0529.07

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

3653.5

218.506.364424.5631.07

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd

115.95

0.810.70323.900

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd

14.65

0.483.39344.2867.24

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd

9.35

0.404.4719.010

Premier Polyfilm Ltd

85.16

4.044.98891.9934.53

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd

158.76

-3.08-1.90787.4537.98

Arrow Greentech Ltd

799.9

-10.40-1.281206.8819.21

Tokyo Plast International Ltd

131.04

4.753.76124.49137.37

Beardsell Ltd

41

-0.42-1.01161.6919.54

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

1549.2

58.853.957118.99167.97

Responsive Industries Ltd

267.06

8.163.157120.05207.02

Apollo Pipes Ltd

467.7

4.400.952060.1365.88

Astral Ltd

1621.6

-25.70-1.5643561.8179.9

Time Technoplast Ltd

489.95

4.650.9611118.3959.31

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd

426.4

-3.65-0.854714.3236.13

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd

66.41

-0.69-1.03193.8817.99

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd

11.36

-0.24-2.0732.520

Sanco Industries Ltd

4.57

-0.23-4.795.980

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR

37.41

-0.87-2.2772.180

Ahimsa Industries Ltd

71.75

3.404.9739.280

S J S Enterprises Ltd

1169.4

-9.15-0.783662.6145.31

AVSL Industries Ltd

151

0.250.1780.5032.75

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd

245.18

0.020.0114.7114.63

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd

408.2

-8.30-1.991019.68191.94

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd

11.55

-0.55-4.5511.580

Avro India Ltd

218.11

4.272.00234.1665.91

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd

73.8

3.104.3869.7414.11

Kshitij Polyline Ltd

4.58

-0.13-2.7641.760

Prakash Pipes Ltd

501.65

2.050.411199.8612.18

Aeron Composites Ltd

189.5

8.054.44322.5330.55

Cool Caps Industries Ltd

844.25

1.450.17975.95208.1

Master Components Ltd

314.9

13.904.62125.9644.99

Essen Speciality Films Ltd

728.3

2.500.341809.03125.35

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd

26.5

-0.95-3.4630.0515

Solve Plastic Products Ltd

47.65

2.254.9620.8114.06

