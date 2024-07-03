Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹845
Prev. Close₹844.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹334.16
Day's High₹845
Day's Low₹825
52 Week's High₹880.55
52 Week's Low₹310
Book Value₹36.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)953.82
P/E208.46
EPS4.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.56
11.56
11.56
8.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.72
23.29
18.38
7.96
Net Worth
42.28
34.85
29.94
16.46
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
153.34
181.64
52.9
31.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
153.34
181.64
52.9
31.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.69
1.38
1.32
1.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Rajeev Goenka
E D & Wholetime Director
Arun Gourisaria
Non Executive Director
Vanshay Goenka
Non Executive Women Director
Poonam Goenka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohit Dujari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Kumar Vyas
Cool Caps Industries Limited was originally incorporated on November 20, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Cool Caps Industries Private Limited with RoC, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company status converted to Public Limited Company and name got changed to Cool Caps Industries Limited pursuant to Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is mainly engaged in business like manufacturing Plastic Bottle Caps and Closures which includes plastic soda bottle caps, plastic soft drink bottle caps, plastic mineral water bottle caps and plastic juice bottle caps from units situated in Howrah, West Bengal and Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. Apart from plain closures, it also manufacture embossed, debossed and printed closures as per client specifications. Besides, it manufactures products of face masks including, Mask on Plus N95 FFP2 Mask, Mask on N95 FFP2 Mask and N95 FFP2 Mask from unit situated in Howrah, West Bengal. The Company also manufactures caps and closures in Continuous Compression Molding Machine imported from Sacmi Inc, Italy with Cool + Technology using 100% virgin food grade quality material. Production takes place in an enclosed dust proof environment with quality testing at regular intervals. The products are packed in corrugated boxes with proper bursting strength inside plastic liners. Overall, color migration test, heavy metal testing and analysis is done to ensure quality
The Cool Caps Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹825.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cool Caps Industries Ltd is ₹953.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cool Caps Industries Ltd is 208.46 and 23.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cool Caps Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cool Caps Industries Ltd is ₹310 and ₹880.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cool Caps Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 181.99%, 1 Year at 74.07%, 6 Month at 148.31%, 3 Month at 0.67% and 1 Month at 3.66%.
