Cool Caps Industries Ltd Share Price

825.1
(-2.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open845
  • Day's High845
  • 52 Wk High880.55
  • Prev. Close844.25
  • Day's Low825
  • 52 Wk Low 310
  • Turnover (lac)334.16
  • P/E208.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.57
  • EPS4.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)953.82
  • Div. Yield0
Cool Caps Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

845

Prev. Close

844.25

Turnover(Lac.)

334.16

Day's High

845

Day's Low

825

52 Week's High

880.55

52 Week's Low

310

Book Value

36.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

953.82

P/E

208.46

EPS

4.05

Divi. Yield

0

Cool Caps Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

Cool Caps Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cool Caps Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:39 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 28.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cool Caps Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.56

11.56

11.56

8.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.72

23.29

18.38

7.96

Net Worth

42.28

34.85

29.94

16.46

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

153.34

181.64

52.9

31.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

153.34

181.64

52.9

31.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.69

1.38

1.32

1.62

Cool Caps Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cool Caps Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Rajeev Goenka

E D & Wholetime Director

Arun Gourisaria

Non Executive Director

Vanshay Goenka

Non Executive Women Director

Poonam Goenka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohit Dujari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Kumar Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cool Caps Industries Ltd

Summary

Cool Caps Industries Limited was originally incorporated on November 20, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Cool Caps Industries Private Limited with RoC, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company status converted to Public Limited Company and name got changed to Cool Caps Industries Limited pursuant to Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is mainly engaged in business like manufacturing Plastic Bottle Caps and Closures which includes plastic soda bottle caps, plastic soft drink bottle caps, plastic mineral water bottle caps and plastic juice bottle caps from units situated in Howrah, West Bengal and Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. Apart from plain closures, it also manufacture embossed, debossed and printed closures as per client specifications. Besides, it manufactures products of face masks including, Mask on Plus N95 FFP2 Mask, Mask on N95 FFP2 Mask and N95 FFP2 Mask from unit situated in Howrah, West Bengal. The Company also manufactures caps and closures in Continuous Compression Molding Machine imported from Sacmi Inc, Italy with Cool + Technology using 100% virgin food grade quality material. Production takes place in an enclosed dust proof environment with quality testing at regular intervals. The products are packed in corrugated boxes with proper bursting strength inside plastic liners. Overall, color migration test, heavy metal testing and analysis is done to ensure quality
Company FAQs

What is the Cool Caps Industries Ltd share price today?

The Cool Caps Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹825.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cool Caps Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cool Caps Industries Ltd is ₹953.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cool Caps Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cool Caps Industries Ltd is 208.46 and 23.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cool Caps Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cool Caps Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cool Caps Industries Ltd is ₹310 and ₹880.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cool Caps Industries Ltd?

Cool Caps Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 181.99%, 1 Year at 74.07%, 6 Month at 148.31%, 3 Month at 0.67% and 1 Month at 3.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cool Caps Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cool Caps Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.67 %

