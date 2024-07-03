Summary

Cool Caps Industries Limited was originally incorporated on November 20, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Cool Caps Industries Private Limited with RoC, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company status converted to Public Limited Company and name got changed to Cool Caps Industries Limited pursuant to Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is mainly engaged in business like manufacturing Plastic Bottle Caps and Closures which includes plastic soda bottle caps, plastic soft drink bottle caps, plastic mineral water bottle caps and plastic juice bottle caps from units situated in Howrah, West Bengal and Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. Apart from plain closures, it also manufacture embossed, debossed and printed closures as per client specifications. Besides, it manufactures products of face masks including, Mask on Plus N95 FFP2 Mask, Mask on N95 FFP2 Mask and N95 FFP2 Mask from unit situated in Howrah, West Bengal. The Company also manufactures caps and closures in Continuous Compression Molding Machine imported from Sacmi Inc, Italy with Cool + Technology using 100% virgin food grade quality material. Production takes place in an enclosed dust proof environment with quality testing at regular intervals. The products are packed in corrugated boxes with proper bursting strength inside plastic liners. Overall, color migration test, heavy metal testing and analysis is done to ensure quality

