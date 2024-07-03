Cool Caps Industries Ltd Summary

Cool Caps Industries Limited was originally incorporated on November 20, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Cool Caps Industries Private Limited with RoC, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company status converted to Public Limited Company and name got changed to Cool Caps Industries Limited pursuant to Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is mainly engaged in business like manufacturing Plastic Bottle Caps and Closures which includes plastic soda bottle caps, plastic soft drink bottle caps, plastic mineral water bottle caps and plastic juice bottle caps from units situated in Howrah, West Bengal and Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. Apart from plain closures, it also manufacture embossed, debossed and printed closures as per client specifications. Besides, it manufactures products of face masks including, Mask on Plus N95 FFP2 Mask, Mask on N95 FFP2 Mask and N95 FFP2 Mask from unit situated in Howrah, West Bengal. The Company also manufactures caps and closures in Continuous Compression Molding Machine imported from Sacmi Inc, Italy with Cool + Technology using 100% virgin food grade quality material. Production takes place in an enclosed dust proof environment with quality testing at regular intervals. The products are packed in corrugated boxes with proper bursting strength inside plastic liners. Overall, color migration test, heavy metal testing and analysis is done to ensure quality product.In addition to the supply of pet bottle caps, the Company also trades in Shrink film as an additional service to its existing customers. This product has a demand within the existing customer base and therefore, to provide one-stop solution to their needs, the company had started selling this product. Shrink films are manufactured by the companies associate concern, M/s Airborne Technologies Private Limited. In 2017, the company began manufacturing of plastic caps and closures in its manufacturing facility at Howrah, West Bengal. The date of commencement of commercial production is March 14, 2017. It obtained supplier approval from Bisleri - PAN India.In 2018, Registration-cum-Membership certificates from The Plastic Export Promotion Council for manufacturing of other plastics products N.E.C. were received by the company.In 2019, a plot in Industrial Area Kotdwar for manufacturing of Pet Bottle Caps and Closures and allied/ancillary activities had been set up. The company placed a branch office at Guwahati, Assam to establish business in north-east India. In 2020 the company had started manufacturing FFP2-N-95 Face Mask at Howrah, West Bengal; established godown in Guwahati, Assam for storage of Plastic caps and closures, started trading business of shrink films and plastic granules, The Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDC) allotted an industrial plot to company at IGC Matia, Goalpara, Assam; commenced commercial production in the new manufacturing unit at Kotdwar, Uttarakhand from August 13, 2020 and initiated web-based marketing on related portals. In 2021, nearly 3 companies became subsidiaries of the Company viz., Purv Technoplast Private Limited, Purv Ecoplast Private Limited and Purv Packaging Private Limited. The Company raised money from public by Initial Public Offer of 11.62 Crore by issuing upto 30,60,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue in March, 2022. The Company commissioned another unit of commercial production in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand in 2022. It acquired high speed machines from Sacmi Inc., Italy, in 2022, graduating to the manufacture of 1900 caps per minute. The Company ventured into manufacturing 5 litre and 10 litre preforms and bottle handles for customers in Kotdwar in 2022.