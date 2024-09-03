Approved the Notice of 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company and considered that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M at the registered office of the company. Cool Caps Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Cool Caps Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Scrutinizers report along with Voting Result. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)