SectorPlastic products
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹85.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.21
Day's High₹83.45
Day's Low₹83.45
52 Week's High₹85.17
52 Week's Low₹28.41
Book Value₹10.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)874.08
P/E36.23
EPS2.36
Divi. Yield0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.59
10.59
10.59
10.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.84
63.32
52.5
43.81
Net Worth
94.43
73.91
63.09
54.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
150.93
147.28
126.34
103.74
yoy growth (%)
2.48
16.56
21.78
8.59
Raw materials
-102.29
-96.47
-81.09
-65.56
As % of sales
67.77
65.5
64.18
63.2
Employee costs
-14.95
-16.38
-13.92
-11.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.95
8.7
7.16
5.64
Depreciation
-4.04
-3.81
-2.94
-2.18
Tax paid
-2.53
-2.48
-2.47
-2.04
Working capital
0.16
-6.52
7.5
3.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.48
16.56
21.78
8.59
Op profit growth
12.36
31.74
19.74
3.69
EBIT growth
13.76
16.16
21.16
9.7
Net profit growth
35.46
32.37
30.19
-1.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,519.25
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,556.45
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
246.85
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,602
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
461.6
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Amitabh Goenka
Executive Director
Ram Babu Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhupinder Kaur Marwah
Independent Non Exe. Director
S K Dabriwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
UMESH KUMAR AGARWALLA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rashmee Singhania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Heena Soni
Reports by Premier Polyfilm Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in July 1992, Premier Polyfilm Limited (PPL) was promoted by A N Goenka and A K Surekha. The Company is engaged in the business manufacturing of Vinyl Flooring, Sheeting and Leather Cloth, etc.The company tapped the capital market by making rights issue in May 95 to part-finance another calendering line at the existing factory premises with an installed capacity of 9600 tpa to manufacture wide-width PVC flooring, sheeting, PVC linoleum floorings, canal lining, leather cloth topping, shower curtains and other PVC products.After expansion in Oct.95, the total capacity was increased to 16,200 tpa. In the new project, the company manufactures special PVC films for lining ponds and canals to prevent water seepage. The company is the first in India to introduce this product. The company exports its products to the CIS countries, Srilanka, South Africa, Burma and Bangladesh. The company proposes to enter new markets in countries like America, Australia and Saudi Arabia. The company plans to export PVC fabricated items like shower curtains, table covers, suit covers, etc, which have much higher value additions.During 1999-2000, IDBI - the Operation Agency appointed by the BIFR is presently under consideration and finalisation of rehabilitation package for revival of the company. The Rehabilitation Scheme is likely to received soon.Additional capacity for manufacture of PVC resin was commissioned in year 2010. During period 2015-16, the commercial production of new plant
Read More
The Premier Polyfilm Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹83.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Polyfilm Ltd is ₹874.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Premier Polyfilm Ltd is 36.23 and 8.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Polyfilm Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Polyfilm Ltd is ₹28.41 and ₹85.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Premier Polyfilm Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.26%, 3 Years at 64.05%, 1 Year at 175.60%, 6 Month at 94.30%, 3 Month at 84.25% and 1 Month at 33.58%.
