Premier Polyfilm Ltd Share Price

83.45
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High83.45
  • 52 Wk High85.17
  • Prev. Close85.16
  • Day's Low83.45
  • 52 Wk Low 28.41
  • Turnover (lac)28.21
  • P/E36.23
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value10.32
  • EPS2.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)874.08
  • Div. Yield0.18
Premier Polyfilm Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

0

Prev. Close

85.16

Turnover(Lac.)

28.21

Day's High

83.45

Day's Low

83.45

52 Week's High

85.17

52 Week's Low

28.41

Book Value

10.32

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

874.08

P/E

36.23

EPS

2.36

Divi. Yield

0.18

Premier Polyfilm Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Premier Polyfilm Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.36%

Non-Promoter- 1.26%

Institutions: 1.26%

Non-Institutions: 31.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Premier Polyfilm Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.59

10.59

10.59

10.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.84

63.32

52.5

43.81

Net Worth

94.43

73.91

63.09

54.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

150.93

147.28

126.34

103.74

yoy growth (%)

2.48

16.56

21.78

8.59

Raw materials

-102.29

-96.47

-81.09

-65.56

As % of sales

67.77

65.5

64.18

63.2

Employee costs

-14.95

-16.38

-13.92

-11.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.95

8.7

7.16

5.64

Depreciation

-4.04

-3.81

-2.94

-2.18

Tax paid

-2.53

-2.48

-2.47

-2.04

Working capital

0.16

-6.52

7.5

3.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.48

16.56

21.78

8.59

Op profit growth

12.36

31.74

19.74

3.69

EBIT growth

13.76

16.16

21.16

9.7

Net profit growth

35.46

32.37

30.19

-1.39

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Premier Polyfilm Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,519.25

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,556.45

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

246.85

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,602

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

461.6

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Premier Polyfilm Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Amitabh Goenka

Executive Director

Ram Babu Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhupinder Kaur Marwah

Independent Non Exe. Director

S K Dabriwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

UMESH KUMAR AGARWALLA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rashmee Singhania

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Heena Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premier Polyfilm Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in July 1992, Premier Polyfilm Limited (PPL) was promoted by A N Goenka and A K Surekha. The Company is engaged in the business manufacturing of Vinyl Flooring, Sheeting and Leather Cloth, etc.The company tapped the capital market by making rights issue in May 95 to part-finance another calendering line at the existing factory premises with an installed capacity of 9600 tpa to manufacture wide-width PVC flooring, sheeting, PVC linoleum floorings, canal lining, leather cloth topping, shower curtains and other PVC products.After expansion in Oct.95, the total capacity was increased to 16,200 tpa. In the new project, the company manufactures special PVC films for lining ponds and canals to prevent water seepage. The company is the first in India to introduce this product. The company exports its products to the CIS countries, Srilanka, South Africa, Burma and Bangladesh. The company proposes to enter new markets in countries like America, Australia and Saudi Arabia. The company plans to export PVC fabricated items like shower curtains, table covers, suit covers, etc, which have much higher value additions.During 1999-2000, IDBI - the Operation Agency appointed by the BIFR is presently under consideration and finalisation of rehabilitation package for revival of the company. The Rehabilitation Scheme is likely to received soon.Additional capacity for manufacture of PVC resin was commissioned in year 2010. During period 2015-16, the commercial production of new plant
Company FAQs

What is the Premier Polyfilm Ltd share price today?

The Premier Polyfilm Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹83.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Polyfilm Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Polyfilm Ltd is ₹874.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Premier Polyfilm Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Premier Polyfilm Ltd is 36.23 and 8.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Premier Polyfilm Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Polyfilm Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Polyfilm Ltd is ₹28.41 and ₹85.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Premier Polyfilm Ltd?

Premier Polyfilm Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.26%, 3 Years at 64.05%, 1 Year at 175.60%, 6 Month at 94.30%, 3 Month at 84.25% and 1 Month at 33.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Premier Polyfilm Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Premier Polyfilm Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.37 %
Institutions - 1.27 %
Public - 31.37 %

