Premier Polyfilm Ltd Board Meeting

Premier Polyfilm CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
PREMIER POLYFILM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Letter is attached. Please find enclosed herewith outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
PREMIER POLYFILM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. b) To consider and approve Directors Report Notice for Thirty Second Annual General Meeting(AGM) Date time and mode of holding of AGM and finalise Record date for sub-division of equity shares and dates of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the company and to determine eligible shareholders to receive Dividend if approved by the shareholders of the company. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board meeting for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20243 May 2024
PREMIER POLYFILM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per intimation letter enclosed herewith Letter is enclosed for deceleration of final dividend of the company a copy of outcome along with results is enclosed herewith. Financial results are enclosed herewith Letter is enclosed herewith Letter is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) A.G.M.(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
PREMIER POLYFILM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation letter for the board meeting is enclosed. Outcome is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)

