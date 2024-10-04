Premier Polyfilm Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.59
10.59
10.59
10.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.84
63.32
52.5
43.81
Net Worth
94.43
73.91
63.09
54.4
Minority Interest
Debt
8.76
23.3
22.94
14.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.02
0.82
1.29
0.88
Total Liabilities
104.21
98.03
87.32
69.43
Fixed Assets
52.01
54.55
42.01
39.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.71
4.35
3.96
2.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.21
1.09
1.03
0.95
Networking Capital
37.49
33.28
34.65
21.66
Inventories
20.24
29.22
33.47
15.98
Inventory Days
38.64
Sundry Debtors
35.29
32.38
22.91
17.59
Debtor Days
42.53
Other Current Assets
10.88
11.5
11.73
10.03
Sundry Creditors
-10.4
-18.81
-16.82
-7.4
Creditor Days
17.89
Other Current Liabilities
-18.52
-21.01
-16.64
-14.54
Cash
4.79
4.76
5.67
4.16
Total Assets
104.21
98.03
87.32
69.43
