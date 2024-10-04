iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Polyfilm Ltd Balance Sheet

76.95
(-2.01%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.59

10.59

10.59

10.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.84

63.32

52.5

43.81

Net Worth

94.43

73.91

63.09

54.4

Minority Interest

Debt

8.76

23.3

22.94

14.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.02

0.82

1.29

0.88

Total Liabilities

104.21

98.03

87.32

69.43

Fixed Assets

52.01

54.55

42.01

39.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.71

4.35

3.96

2.73

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.21

1.09

1.03

0.95

Networking Capital

37.49

33.28

34.65

21.66

Inventories

20.24

29.22

33.47

15.98

Inventory Days

38.64

Sundry Debtors

35.29

32.38

22.91

17.59

Debtor Days

42.53

Other Current Assets

10.88

11.5

11.73

10.03

Sundry Creditors

-10.4

-18.81

-16.82

-7.4

Creditor Days

17.89

Other Current Liabilities

-18.52

-21.01

-16.64

-14.54

Cash

4.79

4.76

5.67

4.16

Total Assets

104.21

98.03

87.32

69.43

QUICKLINKS FOR Premier Polyfilm Ltd

