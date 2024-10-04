Premier Polyfilm Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.95
8.7
7.16
5.64
Depreciation
-4.04
-3.81
-2.94
-2.18
Tax paid
-2.53
-2.48
-2.47
-2.04
Working capital
0.16
-6.52
7.5
3.96
Other operating items
Operating
4.53
-4.11
9.24
5.37
Capital expenditure
0.77
18.49
4.89
9.17
Free cash flow
5.31
14.37
14.13
14.54
Equity raised
71.09
57.18
47.83
42.55
Investing
2.52
-0.15
-0.14
-0.06
Financing
4.71
42.2
40.87
36.75
Dividends paid
0
0
1.04
1.04
Net in cash
83.63
113.6
103.74
94.83
