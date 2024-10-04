iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Polyfilm Ltd Cash Flow Statement

83.45
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:58 PM

Premier Polyfilm FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.95

8.7

7.16

5.64

Depreciation

-4.04

-3.81

-2.94

-2.18

Tax paid

-2.53

-2.48

-2.47

-2.04

Working capital

0.16

-6.52

7.5

3.96

Other operating items

Operating

4.53

-4.11

9.24

5.37

Capital expenditure

0.77

18.49

4.89

9.17

Free cash flow

5.31

14.37

14.13

14.54

Equity raised

71.09

57.18

47.83

42.55

Investing

2.52

-0.15

-0.14

-0.06

Financing

4.71

42.2

40.87

36.75

Dividends paid

0

0

1.04

1.04

Net in cash

83.63

113.6

103.74

94.83

