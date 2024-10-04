iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Polyfilm Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

81.78
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

150.93

147.28

126.34

103.74

yoy growth (%)

2.48

16.56

21.78

8.59

Raw materials

-102.29

-96.47

-81.09

-65.56

As % of sales

67.77

65.5

64.18

63.2

Employee costs

-14.95

-16.38

-13.92

-11.11

As % of sales

9.9

11.12

11.02

10.71

Other costs

-18.17

-20.61

-20.84

-18.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.03

13.99

16.49

17.64

Operating profit

15.51

13.81

10.48

8.75

OPM

10.28

9.37

8.29

8.43

Depreciation

-4.04

-3.81

-2.94

-2.18

Interest expense

-2.11

-2.78

-2.72

-2.51

Other income

1.59

1.49

2.35

1.59

Profit before tax

10.95

8.7

7.16

5.64

Taxes

-2.53

-2.48

-2.47

-2.04

Tax rate

-23.15

-28.58

-34.5

-36.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.41

6.21

4.69

3.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.41

6.21

4.69

3.6

yoy growth (%)

35.46

32.37

30.19

-1.39

NPM

5.57

4.21

3.71

3.47

