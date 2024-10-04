Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
150.93
147.28
126.34
103.74
yoy growth (%)
2.48
16.56
21.78
8.59
Raw materials
-102.29
-96.47
-81.09
-65.56
As % of sales
67.77
65.5
64.18
63.2
Employee costs
-14.95
-16.38
-13.92
-11.11
As % of sales
9.9
11.12
11.02
10.71
Other costs
-18.17
-20.61
-20.84
-18.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.03
13.99
16.49
17.64
Operating profit
15.51
13.81
10.48
8.75
OPM
10.28
9.37
8.29
8.43
Depreciation
-4.04
-3.81
-2.94
-2.18
Interest expense
-2.11
-2.78
-2.72
-2.51
Other income
1.59
1.49
2.35
1.59
Profit before tax
10.95
8.7
7.16
5.64
Taxes
-2.53
-2.48
-2.47
-2.04
Tax rate
-23.15
-28.58
-34.5
-36.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.41
6.21
4.69
3.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.41
6.21
4.69
3.6
yoy growth (%)
35.46
32.37
30.19
-1.39
NPM
5.57
4.21
3.71
3.47
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.