|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|-
|0.75
|15
|Final
|Further to our letter 03rd May,2024 intimating about Board Meeting to consider and recommending payment of Dividend for the financial year 2023-2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today i.e. 17th May,2024, have Recommended payment of Dividend @Rs.0.75 (Paisa Seventy Five only) (i.e. 15%) per equity share of Rs.5/- each for the Financial year 2023- 2024 subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders as per the provisions of Companies Act,2013.
