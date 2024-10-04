iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Polyfilm Ltd Dividend

69.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:57:30 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 May 20249 Sep 2024-0.7515Final
Further to our letter 03rd May,2024 intimating about Board Meeting to consider and recommending payment of Dividend for the financial year 2023-2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today i.e. 17th May,2024, have Recommended payment of Dividend @Rs.0.75 (Paisa Seventy Five only) (i.e. 15%) per equity share of Rs.5/- each for the Financial year 2023- 2024 subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders as per the provisions of Companies Act,2013.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

