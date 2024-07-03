iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Polyfilm Ltd Company Summary

73.9
(-2.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:44:28 AM

Premier Polyfilm Ltd Summary

Incorporated in July 1992, Premier Polyfilm Limited (PPL) was promoted by A N Goenka and A K Surekha. The Company is engaged in the business manufacturing of Vinyl Flooring, Sheeting and Leather Cloth, etc.The company tapped the capital market by making rights issue in May 95 to part-finance another calendering line at the existing factory premises with an installed capacity of 9600 tpa to manufacture wide-width PVC flooring, sheeting, PVC linoleum floorings, canal lining, leather cloth topping, shower curtains and other PVC products.After expansion in Oct.95, the total capacity was increased to 16,200 tpa. In the new project, the company manufactures special PVC films for lining ponds and canals to prevent water seepage. The company is the first in India to introduce this product. The company exports its products to the CIS countries, Srilanka, South Africa, Burma and Bangladesh. The company proposes to enter new markets in countries like America, Australia and Saudi Arabia. The company plans to export PVC fabricated items like shower curtains, table covers, suit covers, etc, which have much higher value additions.During 1999-2000, IDBI - the Operation Agency appointed by the BIFR is presently under consideration and finalisation of rehabilitation package for revival of the company. The Rehabilitation Scheme is likely to received soon.Additional capacity for manufacture of PVC resin was commissioned in year 2010. During period 2015-16, the commercial production of new plant commenced and hence installed capacity was enhanced from existing 16,200 M.T. PA to 20,700 M.T. PA. Besides, the new project of the Company to manufacture Soft Touch Cushion type of Artificial PVC Leather cloth, PVC Sheeting and Films, Knitted Fabric etc commenced commercial production in 2015-16.

