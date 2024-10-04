Recommended sub-division of equity shares of the company i.e. to change face value of the equity shares from existing Rs.5/- each to Rs.1/- each Please find enclosed herewith outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PREMIER POLYFILM LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PREMIER POLYFILM LTD. (514354) RECORD DATE 05.11.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 05/11/2024 DR-751/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE309M01012 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.10.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241024-53 dated October 24, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE309M01020 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 05-11-2024 (DR- 751/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.11.2024)