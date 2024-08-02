Premier Polyfilm Ltd Management Discussions

COMPANY PROFILE AND INDUSTRY & OUTLOOK

The company is engaged in the manufacture of vinyl flooring, sheeting and artificial leather cloth. The products of the company are used for a variety of industrial and consumer applications. Overall growth rate of the market size is more than 10% annually. Encouraged by the results the Company has established another factory at its industrial plot at Sikandrabad Industrial Area, Sikandrabad, District Bulandshahar (UP) to manufacture of Soft Touch Cushion type of Artificial PVC Leather cloth, PVC Sheetings and Films, Knitted Fabric etc at this unit annually. The units have been in commercial production and barring unforeseen circumstances it is expected that your company well in the current financial year. The image of the company, built though quality products is the major strength of the company. The company has a significant share of the vinyl flooring, sheeting and artificial leather cloth market and is the quality leader in the vinyl flooring market.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS: Opportunities:

After commencement of commercial production at Unit II of the company, demand for products of the company have gone up and are likely to go up further during the current financial year and hence the profitability of the company is expected to improve.

Threats and Risk:

Availability of imported finishedgoods at cheaper rate in the market due to dumping by the foreign companies may adversely affect the profitability of the company.

RISK AND CONCERNS

PVC resin is the most important raw material for the company. Demand for PVC resin in the country has been increasing every year. However, the supply is still not adequate to meet the demand. Further, for certain grade of resin, there are few manufacturers in the country. Hence any disruption in the supply of resin and/or any other raw material may affect the operations of the company adversely.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net Turnover for the year was Rs. 29,563/- Lakh which was Rs. 28,790/- Lakh for the previous year. The Cash Profit for the year ended 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 2,576/- Lakh against Cash Profit of Rs. 1,661/- Lakh for the financialyear ended 31st March, 2023.

ABRIDGED AUDITED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT:

Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31,2023 Revenue from Operations 29,563 28,790 Other Income 165 81 Total Income 29,728 28,871 Total Expenditure 27,001 27,351 Profit before Tax (PBT) 2,727 1,520 Share of profit/ (loss) of Associate/Joint Venture - - Tax Expenses 667 352 Profit After Tax (PAT) 2,060 1,168 Non-Controlling Interests - - Other Comprehensive Income/ (loss) 96 19 Adjusted Profit After Tax 2,156 1,187 EPS (* /share) - - Basic EPS 9.83 5.58 Diluted EPS 9.83 5.58

ABRIDGED AUDITED BALANCE SHEET

Liabilities March March Assets March March 31, 2024 31, 2023 31, 2024 31, 2023 Shareholder Funds 1,059 1,059 Non Current Financial Assets 5,201 5,455 Other equity 8,384 6,332 Non Current Investments 871 435 Total Equity (A) 9,443 7,391 Other Non Current Financial Assets 226 148 Non Current Financial liabilities 599 1,004 Total Non Current Financial Assets 1,097 583 Provision Non Current 404 353 Deferred Tax Assets (Net) 121 109 Deferred Tax Assets (Net) 102 82 Other Non Current Assets 31 33 Total Non Current Liabilities(B) 1,105 1,439 Total Non current assets (A) 6,450 6,180 Trade Payable 1,040 1,881 Inventories 2,024 2,922 Other current asset 1,368 2,776 Total current financialAssets 4,314 4,103 Other Current Liabilities 357 298 Other Current asset 525 580 Total Current liabilities (C) 2,765 4,955 Total Current Assets (B) 6,863 7,605 Total equity and liabilities 13,785 12,078 Total Assets (A)+(B) 13,785 12,078 (A)+(B)+(C) 13,313 13,785 Total Liabilities(A)+(B) 13,313 13,785

EXPORT PERFORMANCE

The Company has Exported its products to the tune of Rs.3957.76/- Lakh during the current year as against Rs. 3,118.54/- Lakh during the previous year.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report describing companies objectives, projections, estimates and exceptions may constitute "forward and looking statements written the meaning of applicable law and regulation. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ADEQUACY

The Company has an adequate internal control system commensurate with its size and nature of its business. Management has overall responsibility for the Companys internal control system to safeguard the assets and to ensure reliability of financial The Company has a detailed budgetary control system and the actual performance is reviewed periodically and decision taken accordingly.

Internal audit programme covers all areas of activities and periodical reports are submitted to the Management. Audit Committee reviews all financial statements and ensures adequacy of internal control systems. The Company has a well-defined organization structure, authority levels and internal rules and guidelines for conducting business transactions.

MEDIUM-TERM AND LONG -TERM STRATEGY

The Company has successfully navigated through up-to-date technology over the last few years, pivoting and adopting each time to build relevant new capabilities and helping our clients realize the benefits of that new technology. Our responsiveness, agility adaptability to change have been core to our longevity in the competitive market.

The company would continue to explore ways and means to lower the operating cost by modernisation of the equipments, developing new and economical formulations for production and adding new range of products. The company is making all the efforts to increase its market shares both in domestic and in export market by exploring new opportunities through trained manpower and spreading network of dealers and distributors.

Significant changes in the key financial ratios along with explanations: (Changes in more than 25% compared

(Figures Rupees in Lakh)

S.No Name of the Ratio 2023-2024 2022-2023 Change in ratio % of change 1 Debtor turnover ratio 8.38 8.89 -0.51 -5.78 2 Inventory turnover ratio 8.42 6.12 2.29 37.45 3 Interest coverage ratio 14.37 6.57 7.80 118.68 4 Current ratio 2.46 1.53 0.95 62.18 5 Debt equity ratio 0.16 0.45 -0.29 -65.37 6 Operating margin (%) 9.86 6.21 3.65 58.76 7 Net profit margin (%) 6.93 4.05 2.88 71.29

Explanations for variances exceeding 25%:

S.No Explanation 1 Inventory turnover ratio has been increased due to decrease in average closing inventory. 2 Reduction in Finance Cost & increase in PBT resulted higher interest coverage ratio. 3 Reduction intradepayable&otherfinancialliabilitiesresulting . a higher currentratio 4 Reduction in bank term loan & lower utilisation of Cash credit limit resulting a lower debt equity ratio. 5 Reduction in Finance Cost & increase in PBT resulted higher Operating Margin. 6 Net Profit margin has been increased due to increase in profit after tax.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company appreciate the efforts of its dedicated team of employees. Industrial relations were cordial during the year. The Company accords very high priority to safety in all aspects of its operations. The employees are trained in various aspects of safety. Regular safety audits are conducted to ensure high safety standards.