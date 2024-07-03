Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹117.8
Prev. Close₹115.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.76
Day's High₹117.8
Day's Low₹110.61
52 Week's High₹179.65
52 Week's Low₹106.61
Book Value₹57.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)313.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.91
27.89
27.84
27.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.37
135.52
147.46
158.87
Net Worth
165.28
163.41
175.3
186.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
211.93
254.22
283.95
204.8
yoy growth (%)
-16.63
-10.47
38.64
1.65
Raw materials
-133.45
-133.04
-134.33
-111.68
As % of sales
62.97
52.33
47.3
54.53
Employee costs
-30.12
-27.49
-26.49
-23.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-10.11
25.3
32.4
10.36
Depreciation
-3.16
-3.09
-3.8
-3.13
Tax paid
2.61
-6.11
-9.11
-5.42
Working capital
8.52
5.75
9.48
9.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.63
-10.47
38.64
1.65
Op profit growth
-120.91
-29.54
201.8
-3.59
EBIT growth
-131.31
-24.48
216.42
-3.05
Net profit growth
-144.86
-17.57
371.52
-50.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
262.45
210.37
211.94
254.22
283.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
262.45
210.37
211.94
254.22
283.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.06
2.76
0.46
3.09
1.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ratnakar Nawghare
Independent Director
Anand Daga
Independent Director
SUDHIRKUMAR GOEL
Independent Director
Aruna R Bhinge
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shriprakash Shukla
Independent Director
Viswanathan Kapilanandan
Non Executive Director
AMI GODA
Managing Director
Ramesh Ramachandran
Reports by Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd
Summary
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited (Formerly known as EPC Industrie Limited) was incorporated on November 28, 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of Micro Irrigation Systems such as Drip and Sprinklers, Agricultural Pumps, Greenhouses and Land Scape Products.The company produces drips and sprinkler irrigation systems which, when combined together are known as micro-irrigation systems. The manufacturing facilities are located at MIDC, Ambad, Nashik. EPCIL has a technical collaboration with Richfield Springs, UK, which is also a promoter with a shareholding of 2.85 lac equity shares. The companys expansion and diversification projects to double its installed capacity for drip / sprinkler irrigation systems and to produce PE pipes and fittings for distribution of gas and industrial applications, was completed and commissioned. In 1998-99, the Company received ISO 9002 Certification from DNV B.V., Netherlands for Manufacture and Supply of Plastic Pipes, Fittings and Components for Irrigation, Infrastructure and Industrial Applications.EPCIL is amongst the first five companies in the world and the only one in Asia to have BG Technology Phase II Certification from British Gas International for the pipes produced by it for gas distribution.The company was declared as a Sick company by BIFR and SBI was appointed as Operating Agency to conduct the Techno and Economic Viability Study(TEVS) and to prepare the revival scheme. The Debt Restructure Scheme is approved by LIC Mutual Fu
Read More
The Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd is ₹313.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd is 0 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd is ₹106.61 and ₹179.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.63%, 3 Years at -2.15%, 1 Year at -14.74%, 6 Month at -29.72%, 3 Month at -8.66% and 1 Month at -8.15%.
