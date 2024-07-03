Summary

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited (Formerly known as EPC Industrie Limited) was incorporated on November 28, 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of Micro Irrigation Systems such as Drip and Sprinklers, Agricultural Pumps, Greenhouses and Land Scape Products.The company produces drips and sprinkler irrigation systems which, when combined together are known as micro-irrigation systems. The manufacturing facilities are located at MIDC, Ambad, Nashik. EPCIL has a technical collaboration with Richfield Springs, UK, which is also a promoter with a shareholding of 2.85 lac equity shares. The companys expansion and diversification projects to double its installed capacity for drip / sprinkler irrigation systems and to produce PE pipes and fittings for distribution of gas and industrial applications, was completed and commissioned. In 1998-99, the Company received ISO 9002 Certification from DNV B.V., Netherlands for Manufacture and Supply of Plastic Pipes, Fittings and Components for Irrigation, Infrastructure and Industrial Applications.EPCIL is amongst the first five companies in the world and the only one in Asia to have BG Technology Phase II Certification from British Gas International for the pipes produced by it for gas distribution.The company was declared as a Sick company by BIFR and SBI was appointed as Operating Agency to conduct the Techno and Economic Viability Study(TEVS) and to prepare the revival scheme. The Debt Restructure Scheme is approved by LIC Mutual Fu

