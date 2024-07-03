iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Share Price

112.27
(-3.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open117.8
  • Day's High117.8
  • 52 Wk High179.65
  • Prev. Close115.95
  • Day's Low110.61
  • 52 Wk Low 106.61
  • Turnover (lac)31.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value57.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)313.62
  • Div. Yield0
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Corporate Action

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 45.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.91

27.89

27.84

27.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

137.37

135.52

147.46

158.87

Net Worth

165.28

163.41

175.3

186.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

211.93

254.22

283.95

204.8

yoy growth (%)

-16.63

-10.47

38.64

1.65

Raw materials

-133.45

-133.04

-134.33

-111.68

As % of sales

62.97

52.33

47.3

54.53

Employee costs

-30.12

-27.49

-26.49

-23.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-10.11

25.3

32.4

10.36

Depreciation

-3.16

-3.09

-3.8

-3.13

Tax paid

2.61

-6.11

-9.11

-5.42

Working capital

8.52

5.75

9.48

9.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.63

-10.47

38.64

1.65

Op profit growth

-120.91

-29.54

201.8

-3.59

EBIT growth

-131.31

-24.48

216.42

-3.05

Net profit growth

-144.86

-17.57

371.52

-50.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

262.45

210.37

211.94

254.22

283.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

262.45

210.37

211.94

254.22

283.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.06

2.76

0.46

3.09

1.33

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ratnakar Nawghare

Independent Director

Anand Daga

Independent Director

SUDHIRKUMAR GOEL

Independent Director

Aruna R Bhinge

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shriprakash Shukla

Independent Director

Viswanathan Kapilanandan

Non Executive Director

AMI GODA

Managing Director

Ramesh Ramachandran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd

Summary

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited (Formerly known as EPC Industrie Limited) was incorporated on November 28, 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of Micro Irrigation Systems such as Drip and Sprinklers, Agricultural Pumps, Greenhouses and Land Scape Products.The company produces drips and sprinkler irrigation systems which, when combined together are known as micro-irrigation systems. The manufacturing facilities are located at MIDC, Ambad, Nashik. EPCIL has a technical collaboration with Richfield Springs, UK, which is also a promoter with a shareholding of 2.85 lac equity shares. The companys expansion and diversification projects to double its installed capacity for drip / sprinkler irrigation systems and to produce PE pipes and fittings for distribution of gas and industrial applications, was completed and commissioned. In 1998-99, the Company received ISO 9002 Certification from DNV B.V., Netherlands for Manufacture and Supply of Plastic Pipes, Fittings and Components for Irrigation, Infrastructure and Industrial Applications.EPCIL is amongst the first five companies in the world and the only one in Asia to have BG Technology Phase II Certification from British Gas International for the pipes produced by it for gas distribution.The company was declared as a Sick company by BIFR and SBI was appointed as Operating Agency to conduct the Techno and Economic Viability Study(TEVS) and to prepare the revival scheme. The Debt Restructure Scheme is approved by LIC Mutual Fu
Company FAQs

What is the Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd share price today?

The Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd is ₹313.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd is 0 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd is ₹106.61 and ₹179.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd?

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.63%, 3 Years at -2.15%, 1 Year at -14.74%, 6 Month at -29.72%, 3 Month at -8.66% and 1 Month at -8.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.21 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 45.58 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

