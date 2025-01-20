iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.63

-10.47

Op profit growth

-120.91

-29.54

EBIT growth

-131.31

-24.48

Net profit growth

-141.7

-17.7

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.56

10.21

12.97

EBIT margin

-3.83

10.21

12.1

Net profit margin

-3.73

7.45

8.11

RoCE

-4.15

13.86

RoNW

-1.09

2.66

RoA

-1.01

2.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.84

6.81

8.29

Dividend per share

0

1.2

1.2

Cash EPS

-3.97

5.69

6.92

Book value per share

62.97

66.82

61.27

Valuation ratios

P/E

-31.84

21.01

8.95

P/CEPS

-22.75

25.1

10.71

P/B

1.43

2.14

1.21

EV/EBIDTA

-55.32

13.5

5.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.84

-24.15

-28.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

239.13

192.59

Inventory days

60.57

50.37

Creditor days

-105.99

-103.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.1

-39.71

-17.37

Net debt / equity

0.13

-0.03

0

Net debt / op. profit

-4.24

-0.23

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.97

-52.33

-47.3

Employee costs

-14.21

-10.81

-9.33

Other costs

-25.37

-26.63

-30.38

