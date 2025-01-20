Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.63
-10.47
Op profit growth
-120.91
-29.54
EBIT growth
-131.31
-24.48
Net profit growth
-141.7
-17.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.56
10.21
12.97
EBIT margin
-3.83
10.21
12.1
Net profit margin
-3.73
7.45
8.11
RoCE
-4.15
13.86
RoNW
-1.09
2.66
RoA
-1.01
2.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.84
6.81
8.29
Dividend per share
0
1.2
1.2
Cash EPS
-3.97
5.69
6.92
Book value per share
62.97
66.82
61.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
-31.84
21.01
8.95
P/CEPS
-22.75
25.1
10.71
P/B
1.43
2.14
1.21
EV/EBIDTA
-55.32
13.5
5.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.84
-24.15
-28.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
239.13
192.59
Inventory days
60.57
50.37
Creditor days
-105.99
-103.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.1
-39.71
-17.37
Net debt / equity
0.13
-0.03
0
Net debt / op. profit
-4.24
-0.23
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.97
-52.33
-47.3
Employee costs
-14.21
-10.81
-9.33
Other costs
-25.37
-26.63
-30.38
