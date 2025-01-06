Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-10.11
25.3
32.4
10.36
Depreciation
-3.16
-3.09
-3.8
-3.13
Tax paid
2.61
-6.11
-9.11
-5.42
Working capital
8.52
5.75
9.48
9.25
Other operating items
Operating
-2.13
21.86
28.97
11.04
Capital expenditure
0
1
9.41
1.69
Free cash flow
-2.12
22.86
38.38
12.74
Equity raised
314.94
282.61
231.89
215.22
Investing
-1.11
0
1.8
-4.51
Financing
25.22
-12.86
9.85
3.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.38
Net in cash
336.92
292.61
281.92
228.8
