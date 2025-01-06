iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

112.27
(-3.17%)
Jan 6, 2025

Mahindra EPC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-10.11

25.3

32.4

10.36

Depreciation

-3.16

-3.09

-3.8

-3.13

Tax paid

2.61

-6.11

-9.11

-5.42

Working capital

8.52

5.75

9.48

9.25

Other operating items

Operating

-2.13

21.86

28.97

11.04

Capital expenditure

0

1

9.41

1.69

Free cash flow

-2.12

22.86

38.38

12.74

Equity raised

314.94

282.61

231.89

215.22

Investing

-1.11

0

1.8

-4.51

Financing

25.22

-12.86

9.85

3.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.38

Net in cash

336.92

292.61

281.92

228.8

