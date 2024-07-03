Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
191.28
139.42
145.46
182.68
201.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
191.28
139.42
145.46
182.68
201.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.45
1.04
0.23
2.07
0.68
Total Income
191.73
140.46
145.68
184.75
201.98
Total Expenditure
187.1
155.76
152.09
162.75
178.63
PBIDT
4.63
-15.3
-6.4
22
23.34
Interest
1.96
1.76
1.36
0.25
1.43
PBDT
2.67
-17.06
-7.76
21.75
21.91
Depreciation
2.34
2.32
2.38
2.3
2.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.12
0
5.49
5.84
Deferred Tax
0.11
-4.44
-2.1
-0.93
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
0.18
-15.06
-8.05
14.89
13.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.18
-15.06
-8.05
14.89
13.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.18
-15.06
-8.05
14.89
13.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.06
-5.4
-2.89
5.36
4.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.91
27.89
27.84
27.78
27.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.42
-10.97
-4.39
12.04
11.59
PBDTM(%)
1.39
-12.23
-5.33
11.9
10.88
PATM(%)
0.09
-10.8
-5.53
8.15
6.69
No Record Found
