Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

112.1
(0.35%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

191.28

139.42

145.46

182.68

201.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

191.28

139.42

145.46

182.68

201.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.45

1.04

0.23

2.07

0.68

Total Income

191.73

140.46

145.68

184.75

201.98

Total Expenditure

187.1

155.76

152.09

162.75

178.63

PBIDT

4.63

-15.3

-6.4

22

23.34

Interest

1.96

1.76

1.36

0.25

1.43

PBDT

2.67

-17.06

-7.76

21.75

21.91

Depreciation

2.34

2.32

2.38

2.3

2.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.12

0

5.49

5.84

Deferred Tax

0.11

-4.44

-2.1

-0.93

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

0.18

-15.06

-8.05

14.89

13.47

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.18

-15.06

-8.05

14.89

13.47

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.18

-15.06

-8.05

14.89

13.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.06

-5.4

-2.89

5.36

4.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.91

27.89

27.84

27.78

27.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.42

-10.97

-4.39

12.04

11.59

PBDTM(%)

1.39

-12.23

-5.33

11.9

10.88

PATM(%)

0.09

-10.8

-5.53

8.15

6.69

