Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

50.02

45.31

71.17

80.29

57.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.02

45.31

71.17

80.29

57.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

0.1

2.61

0.05

0.22

Total Income

50.65

45.41

73.78

80.34

57.96

Total Expenditure

52.97

47.68

70.12

76.54

57.26

PBIDT

-2.32

-2.27

3.66

3.8

0.7

Interest

0.58

0.47

0.75

0.73

0.66

PBDT

-2.9

-2.74

2.91

3.07

0.04

Depreciation

0.81

0.8

0.81

0.78

0.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.05

0.09

Deferred Tax

-0.95

-0.91

0.61

0.67

-0.15

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.76

-2.63

1.49

1.67

-0.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.76

-2.63

1.49

1.67

-0.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.76

-2.63

1.49

1.67

-0.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.99

-0.94

0.53

0.6

-0.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.93

27.93

27.91

27.91

27.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.63

-5

5.14

4.73

1.21

PBDTM(%)

-5.79

-6.04

4.08

3.82

0.06

PATM(%)

-5.51

-5.8

2.09

2.07

-1.17

