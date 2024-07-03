Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
50.02
45.31
71.17
80.29
57.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.02
45.31
71.17
80.29
57.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
0.1
2.61
0.05
0.22
Total Income
50.65
45.41
73.78
80.34
57.96
Total Expenditure
52.97
47.68
70.12
76.54
57.26
PBIDT
-2.32
-2.27
3.66
3.8
0.7
Interest
0.58
0.47
0.75
0.73
0.66
PBDT
-2.9
-2.74
2.91
3.07
0.04
Depreciation
0.81
0.8
0.81
0.78
0.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.05
0.09
Deferred Tax
-0.95
-0.91
0.61
0.67
-0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.76
-2.63
1.49
1.67
-0.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.76
-2.63
1.49
1.67
-0.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.76
-2.63
1.49
1.67
-0.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.99
-0.94
0.53
0.6
-0.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.93
27.93
27.91
27.91
27.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.63
-5
5.14
4.73
1.21
PBDTM(%)
-5.79
-6.04
4.08
3.82
0.06
PATM(%)
-5.51
-5.8
2.09
2.07
-1.17
