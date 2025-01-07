Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
211.93
254.22
283.95
204.8
yoy growth (%)
-16.63
-10.47
38.64
1.65
Raw materials
-133.45
-133.04
-134.33
-111.68
As % of sales
62.97
52.33
47.3
54.53
Employee costs
-30.12
-27.49
-26.49
-23.86
As % of sales
14.21
10.81
9.33
11.65
Other costs
-53.77
-67.71
-86.27
-57.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.37
26.63
30.38
27.84
Operating profit
-5.43
25.96
36.85
12.21
OPM
-2.56
10.21
12.97
5.96
Depreciation
-3.16
-3.09
-3.8
-3.13
Interest expense
-1.98
-0.65
-1.97
-0.5
Other income
0.46
3.08
1.32
1.79
Profit before tax
-10.11
25.3
32.4
10.36
Taxes
2.61
-6.11
-9.11
-5.42
Tax rate
-25.84
-24.15
-28.12
-52.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.49
19.19
23.28
4.93
Exceptional items
-1.11
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.61
19.19
23.28
4.93
yoy growth (%)
-144.86
-17.57
371.52
-50.13
NPM
-4.06
7.55
8.2
2.41
