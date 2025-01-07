iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

111.92
(-0.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

211.93

254.22

283.95

204.8

yoy growth (%)

-16.63

-10.47

38.64

1.65

Raw materials

-133.45

-133.04

-134.33

-111.68

As % of sales

62.97

52.33

47.3

54.53

Employee costs

-30.12

-27.49

-26.49

-23.86

As % of sales

14.21

10.81

9.33

11.65

Other costs

-53.77

-67.71

-86.27

-57.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.37

26.63

30.38

27.84

Operating profit

-5.43

25.96

36.85

12.21

OPM

-2.56

10.21

12.97

5.96

Depreciation

-3.16

-3.09

-3.8

-3.13

Interest expense

-1.98

-0.65

-1.97

-0.5

Other income

0.46

3.08

1.32

1.79

Profit before tax

-10.11

25.3

32.4

10.36

Taxes

2.61

-6.11

-9.11

-5.42

Tax rate

-25.84

-24.15

-28.12

-52.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.49

19.19

23.28

4.93

Exceptional items

-1.11

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.61

19.19

23.28

4.93

yoy growth (%)

-144.86

-17.57

371.52

-50.13

NPM

-4.06

7.55

8.2

2.41

