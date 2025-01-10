Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.91
27.89
27.84
27.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.37
135.52
147.46
158.87
Net Worth
165.28
163.41
175.3
186.71
Minority Interest
Debt
15.9
15.15
25.19
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.65
1.91
2.07
2.38
Total Liabilities
182.83
180.47
202.56
189.12
Fixed Assets
21.52
21.77
23.17
25.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.48
0.69
1.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.9
13.94
10.35
8.17
Networking Capital
146.13
137.25
166.21
147.09
Inventories
44.46
40.22
36.05
34.29
Inventory Days
62.08
49.23
Sundry Debtors
145.35
113.74
138.09
139.61
Debtor Days
237.82
200.44
Other Current Assets
32.23
57.91
71.3
54.68
Sundry Creditors
-61.33
-56.72
-62.03
-64.21
Creditor Days
106.82
92.18
Other Current Liabilities
-14.58
-17.9
-17.2
-17.28
Cash
2.28
7.03
2.14
6.15
Total Assets
182.83
180.47
202.56
189.12
