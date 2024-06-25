iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd AGM

103.17
(-0.86%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:44:56 AM

Mahindra EPC CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM19 Jul 20244 Jun 2024
The 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 will be held on 19th July, 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for AGM from 15th July, 2024 to 19th July, 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations 2015 read with para A of Schedule III, please find enclosed the proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, please find enclosed the consolidated outcome of voting held through remote e-voting and e-voting for the businesses transacted at the 42nd Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 19th July 2024 through video conferencing along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
