Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd Summary

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited, formerly known as EPC Industrie Limited was incorporated on November 28, 1981. The Company name later was changed to Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited in February, 2018. Company became a pioneer in Micro Irrigation in India since year 1986, which enable farmers to Rise through Sustainable Precision Farming Solutions in space of Micro Irrigation, Water Management, Automation, Community Irrigation and Protected Cultivation. Mahindra EPC is a part of the Mahindra Agriculture Sector and responsibly carries the legacy of over 75-Year-old Diverse Mahindra Group. The Company is engaged in the business of Micro Irrigation Systems such as Drip and Sprinklers, Agricultural Pumps, Greenhouses and Land Scape Products. The promoters of the Company i.e., Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M&M) hold 1,51,44,433 equity shares which represent 54.31% of the total paid-up capital of the Company. Further, the Company is also known for its Quality Services in the space of Planning, Design, Installation, Agronomy, and After-sales Services - In person as well as Digital delivery.Apart from this, Company produces drips and sprinkler irrigation systems which, when combined together are known as micro-irrigation systems. The manufacturing facilities are located at MIDC, Ambad, Nashik. EPCIL has a technical collaboration with Richfield Springs, UK, which is also a promoter with a shareholding of 2.85 lac equity shares. The companys expansion and diversification projects to double its installed capacity for drip / sprinkler irrigation systems and to produce PE pipes and fittings for distribution of gas and industrial applications, was completed and commissioned. In 1998-99, the Company received ISO 9002 Certification from DNV B.V., Netherlands for Manufacture and Supply of Plastic Pipes, Fittings and Components for Irrigation, Infrastructure and Industrial Applications.EPCIL is amongst the first five companies in the world and the only one in Asia to have BG Technology Phase II Certification from British Gas International for the pipes produced by it for gas distribution.The company was declared as a Sick company by BIFR and SBI was appointed as Operating Agency to conduct the Techno and Economic Viability Study(TEVS) and to prepare the revival scheme. The Debt Restructure Scheme is approved by LIC Mutual Fund and Banks.During the year 2009-10, the Company allotted 12,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs. 40/- aggregating to Rs. 6 crores to the Promoters and the Overseas Investors.In March, 2011, the Company became part of The Mahindra Group of Companies pursuant to Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M&M) acquiring controlling stake from Public Shareholders in 2011. During 2011-12, it introduced Flat Drip Line Irrigation Systems and Irrigation Pumps product and started providing agronomical services to farmers. The Greenhouse/Polyhouse business was started in FY 2013-14.The Promoters of the Company i.e. Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M & M) hold 1,51,44,433 Equity Shares,which represents 54.80% of the total paid up capital of the Company and accordingly, the Company continues to be a subsidiary Company of M & M during 2014-15. In 2015-16, the Company introduced Open Well Sub-mersible Pumps, Monoblock Pumps, and Direct Online Starters; initiated opening of a satellite plant at Vadodara in 2016-17; the Vadodara plant became operational in 2017-18; formed a 100% Joint Venture (JV) in FY19 with TOP Greenhouses Limited, Israel, to set up Mahindra Top Greenhouses Private Limited for the protected cultivation business; introduced a digital application for field force to have a complete control over sales process in 2022.The Company introduced a new range of non-subsidy sprinkler systems in FY 2023.