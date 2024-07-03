iifl-logo-icon 1
Master Components Ltd Share Price

314.9
(4.62%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open314.9
  • Day's High314.9
  • 52 Wk High380
  • Prev. Close301
  • Day's Low314.9
  • 52 Wk Low 130
  • Turnover (lac)1.57
  • P/E47.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)125.96
  • Div. Yield0
Master Components Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

314.9

Prev. Close

301

Turnover(Lac.)

1.57

Day's High

314.9

Day's Low

314.9

52 Week's High

380

52 Week's Low

130

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

125.96

P/E

47.07

EPS

6.69

Divi. Yield

0

Master Components Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Master Components Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Master Components Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:54 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.01%

Indian: 72.44%

Non-Promoter- 27.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Master Components Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

3.3

0.3

0.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19

8.35

9.65

8.71

Net Worth

23

11.65

9.95

9.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Master Components Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Master Components Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Master Components Ltd

Summary

Master Components Ltd was incorporated as Master Components Private Limited on December 27, 1999 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed to Public Limited with the change in name to Master Components Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 26, 2022. The Company is engaged in manufacturing plastic engineering components and sub assemblies. Their manufacturing facility is equipped with the new technology machinery which is situated at Nashik, Maharashtra. The Company is specialized in molding the materials to produce components like Thermoplastic Injection, Thermoset Injection, Thermoset transfer and Compression Moulding. The Company is focused in molding activities and provide innovative solutions. All the molding takes place at their facility on machines which has a capacity ranging from 60-450 tonnes. The Company is planning to raise capital from Public aggregating 11,04,000 Equity Shares by issuing 7,00,800 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 4,03,200 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.
Company FAQs

What is the Master Components Ltd share price today?

The Master Components Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹314.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Master Components Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Master Components Ltd is ₹125.96 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Master Components Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Master Components Ltd is 47.07 and 5.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Master Components Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Master Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Master Components Ltd is ₹130 and ₹380 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Master Components Ltd?

Master Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 117.92%, 6 Month at -4.58%, 3 Month at 6.93% and 1 Month at 14.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Master Components Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Master Components Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.55 %

