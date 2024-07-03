Summary

Master Components Ltd was incorporated as Master Components Private Limited on December 27, 1999 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed to Public Limited with the change in name to Master Components Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 26, 2022. The Company is engaged in manufacturing plastic engineering components and sub assemblies. Their manufacturing facility is equipped with the new technology machinery which is situated at Nashik, Maharashtra. The Company is specialized in molding the materials to produce components like Thermoplastic Injection, Thermoset Injection, Thermoset transfer and Compression Moulding. The Company is focused in molding activities and provide innovative solutions. All the molding takes place at their facility on machines which has a capacity ranging from 60-450 tonnes. The Company is planning to raise capital from Public aggregating 11,04,000 Equity Shares by issuing 7,00,800 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 4,03,200 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.

