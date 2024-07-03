SectorPlastic products
Open₹314.9
Prev. Close₹301
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.57
Day's High₹314.9
Day's Low₹314.9
52 Week's High₹380
52 Week's Low₹130
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)125.96
P/E47.07
EPS6.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
3.3
0.3
0.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19
8.35
9.65
8.71
Net Worth
23
11.65
9.95
9.01
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Master Components Ltd
Summary
Master Components Ltd was incorporated as Master Components Private Limited on December 27, 1999 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed to Public Limited with the change in name to Master Components Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 26, 2022. The Company is engaged in manufacturing plastic engineering components and sub assemblies. Their manufacturing facility is equipped with the new technology machinery which is situated at Nashik, Maharashtra. The Company is specialized in molding the materials to produce components like Thermoplastic Injection, Thermoset Injection, Thermoset transfer and Compression Moulding. The Company is focused in molding activities and provide innovative solutions. All the molding takes place at their facility on machines which has a capacity ranging from 60-450 tonnes. The Company is planning to raise capital from Public aggregating 11,04,000 Equity Shares by issuing 7,00,800 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 4,03,200 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.
The Master Components Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹314.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Master Components Ltd is ₹125.96 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Master Components Ltd is 47.07 and 5.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Master Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Master Components Ltd is ₹130 and ₹380 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Master Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 117.92%, 6 Month at -4.58%, 3 Month at 6.93% and 1 Month at 14.82%.
