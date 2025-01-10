iifl-logo-icon 1
Master Components Ltd Balance Sheet

321
(1.94%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

3.3

0.3

0.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19

8.35

9.65

8.71

Net Worth

23

11.65

9.95

9.01

Minority Interest

Debt

-0.14

0.94

1.73

2.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.41

0.45

0.41

0.42

Total Liabilities

23.27

13.04

12.09

11.6

Fixed Assets

10.78

7.99

7.18

7.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.44

4.92

4.9

3.78

Inventories

2.2

2.72

3.14

1.96

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.51

4.56

4.1

4.04

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.78

1.19

0.42

0.38

Sundry Creditors

-1.77

-2.6

-1.96

-2.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.28

-0.95

-0.8

-0.58

Cash

6.06

0.12

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

23.28

13.03

12.09

11.58

Master Component : related Articles

No Record Found

