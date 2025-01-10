Master Components Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
3.3
0.3
0.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19
8.35
9.65
8.71
Net Worth
23
11.65
9.95
9.01
Minority Interest
Debt
-0.14
0.94
1.73
2.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.41
0.45
0.41
0.42
Total Liabilities
23.27
13.04
12.09
11.6
Fixed Assets
10.78
7.99
7.18
7.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.44
4.92
4.9
3.78
Inventories
2.2
2.72
3.14
1.96
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.51
4.56
4.1
4.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.78
1.19
0.42
0.38
Sundry Creditors
-1.77
-2.6
-1.96
-2.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.28
-0.95
-0.8
-0.58
Cash
6.06
0.12
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
23.28
13.03
12.09
11.58
